Buried in Bill C-30: New Powers Could Exempt Companies from Food Safety Laws, Unions Warn

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Unions representing federal food inspectors, scientists, and regulatory professionals are warning that sweeping new powers buried in Bill C-30 would allow Cabinet to exempt companies, products, and activities from food safety laws and regulations for up to six years, with no public oversight or parliamentary debate.

The Agriculture Union and the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) say the government is trying to push the changes through as part of its budget implementation bill, leaving Canadians little opportunity to understand or debate measures that, in the name of "economic security," could fundamentally reshape how food safety laws are applied and enforced.

"This is a giant, dangerous loophole being driven through the heart of Canada's food safety system," said Milton Dyck, National President of the Agriculture Union, which represents 4,000 CFIA employees. "Food safety laws exist to protect Canadians – not to be suspended behind closed doors by Cabinet order."

Sean O'Reilly, President of PIPSC, added: "We've spent decades building a science‑based food safety system that Canadians trust. This bill would let the Cabinet tear holes in it overnight – with no public consultation, no parliamentary debate, and no accountability."

The unions warn that the provisions come at a time when the Canadian Food and Inspection Agency and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada are facing significant workforce reductions. Just weeks ago, members of the Standing Committee on Agriculture unanimously called on the government to pause the cuts, citing concerns about the agency's capacity to protect Canada's food safety system. Instead, the government is trying to rush through sweeping new powers over food safety without meaningfully consulting the experts who protect Canada's food supply.

"Canadians expect food safety decisions to be based on science, not special exemptions," said O'Reilly. "If the government wants faster approvals, it should invest in more inspectors and scientists – not create a system where companies get exemptions from the very rules designed to protect Canadians."

"Ramming this through without much debate is not how you protect people – it's a gamble with Canadians' health," said Dyck. "Cuts today mean unsafe food tomorrow. And loopholes big enough to drive a truck through mean the same thing. The government needs to hit pause and start listening."

SOURCE Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC)

For media requests, please contact: [email protected] or Aaron Lakoff, Communications Officer, Agriculture Union: [email protected], 343-596-4400