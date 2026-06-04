OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The federal government announced a new national Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy today that it claims is "pro-worker." But the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) says the plan offers few concrete protections for federal public sector workers who will be expected to use, oversee, or be affected by AI.

"AI will only succeed if workers and the public trust it, said Sean O'Reilly, President of PIPSC. "That means clear rules, meaningful oversight, and enforceable protections for the people expected to use these systems and live with their consequences."

PIPSC is warning that without enforceable protections, AI could be used to cut jobs, intensify workloads, deskill professional work, increase surveillance, contract out public expertise, and reduce human accountability in public decision-making.

PIPSC says the stakes extend beyond workers, warning that replacing professional expertise with poorly governed AI systems could undermine the quality, reliability, and accountability of public services that Canadians depend on and keep them safe.

"AI for all cannot mean AI for employers, consultants, and industry while workers are told to adapt after decisions have been made", continued O'Reilly. "A truly pro-worker AI strategy would include binding commitments to protect jobs, strengthen public services, and preserve human judgment – not promises about future benefits that sidestep the fundamental questions facing workers".

The strategy is notably silent on the workforce impacts of AI. It does not say how many federal public sector jobs could be affected, changed, or eliminated, whether existing jobs will be protected, or whether AI will be used to justify staffing reductions. It also provides no guarantee of dedicated retraining and transition support for affected workers and makes no commitment to meaningful consultation with unions before AI is implemented in federal workplaces.

"Workers and their unions need to be at the table before these systems are purchased, designed, deployed, or expanded," said O'Reilly. "AI cannot be imposed from the top down and then dressed up as innovation. If it affects our members' work, it belongs at the bargaining table."

PIPSC is urging the federal government to commit to full transparency on AI deployment, independent oversight, strong regulation, meaningful union consultation, enforceable worker protections, retraining and transition supports, and respect for collective bargaining rights before AI systems are expanded across the federal public service.

PIPSC represents over 80,000 public-sector professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government. Follow us on Facebook, on Bluesky and on Instagram.

SOURCE Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC)

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