Burgers n' Fries Forever (BFF) Opens New Toronto Location Amid Pandemic Lockdown

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - While more than 75 of Toronto's bars and restaurants have closed permanently due to COVID - and hundreds more struggle to adapt, Ottawa-based burger chain, Burger n' Fries Forever (BFF) is defying the odds and opening a new location within Toronto's hard-hit Entertainment District.

Jamil Bhuya (restaurant owner, Burgers n' Fries Forever) opens a new location in Toronto's Entertainment District, featuring innovative burger creations like 'The Drip Drip' (pictured), which is topped with a thick slab of local salted butter. (CNW Group/Burgers n' Fries Forever (BFF))

Jamil Bhuya, the owner of Burger n' Fries Forever (BFF), understands his industry's grim reality, but after signing a lease earlier in the year, he persevered, shifting his business model to focus exclusively on providing delivery and take-out, as all other surviving eateries have done.

So far, it's working! BFF softly launched last week at 106 John Street, and generated round-the-block lineups for its premium AAA dry-aged burgers, which includes halal, veggie, vegan, and gluten-free options - served with their legendary double-fried hand-cut fries.

"I'm so grateful to those Torontonians who came by last week to indulge in the BFF experience – and try our new featured burger: the Drip Drip" (a burger topped with a thick slab of local salted butter) said Bhuya. "I hope this continues throughout the winter as burgers are always in season!"

BFF's refreshing approach to burgers is echoed in its social media presence characterized by Bhuya's creative videos, isolation chronicles and fun webisodes of "how Jamil got his drip back."

To support the John Street launch, BFF will run a "12 Days of Burgers" holiday promotion in conjunction with their Ottawa locations (Byward Market and Centretown), where random UberEats orders will contain a Golden Ticket for a free meal for two.

Each Toronto winner will also receive a copy of Cooking From Home , purchased by BFF with all proceeds donated to Not 9 to 5 , a charity dedicated to providing mental health resources to hospitality workers, a personal cause for Bhuya.

ABOUT BURGERS N' FRIES FOREVER (BFF)

Burgers n' Fries Forever (BFF) is a Canadian restaurant chain with three locations. BFF's emphasis is on Burgers and Fries made with fresh ingredients prepared in-house and using sustainable packaging. BFF is known for not being a typical burger joint and their changing menu features innovative burger creations, burgers of the month and more, inspired by founder Jamil Bhuya's world travels and food passions; this includes vegan, halal, and gluten-free options.

