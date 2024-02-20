Burb Opens Cannabis Retail Store at the University of British Columbia (UBC) this February 23rd

The cannabis dispensary is the first in the world to open on a major university campus

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Burb Cannabis Corp. ("Burb" or the "Company"), an international cannabis culture brand and high-end retailer of branded products and apparel, has announced the grand opening date of its eighth cannabis retail store at the University of British Columbia (UBC) – the first dispensary at a major University Campus in the world.

After a nearly three year process, filled with contentious debate and a vocal minority opposition, Burb is excited to announce that at 10am on February 23rd, the doors at 5784 University Blvd in Vancouver will finally open to the public. "This is a significant milestone for our company, not only because it's our eighth store, the current cap limit in BC for any single retail brand, but also because it's the first cannabis retail store to open on a major university campus anywhere in the world," said John Kaye, CEO and Co-Founder at Burb. "We're planning a full day of events, DJ's, giveaways, exclusives and most importantly, safe and legal access for our customers who have been patiently waiting," added Kaye.

Burb's UBC location will carry a curated menu from flower, pre-rolls and concentrates to topicals, edibles and much more. "Our focus is on offering the best menu possible, with exclusive products you'll only find at Burb, such the Jellee hand-rolled hash-holes, Book Club Exclusives and limited run merchandise and accessories," stated Peter Pittson, General Manager at Burb UBC and Co-Founder of Book Club, a cannabis community and products company.

The store will operate Monday through Saturday from 9am to 11pm and Sunday from 10am to 10pm.

A Look Ahead:

With the current restrictions on BC's private retailers to expand beyond eight stores, as well as the inability for groups like Burb to sell their own branded products inside their stores (tied-house restrictions), the company has been focused on its consumer packaged goods business outside of BC.

The brand is launching in New Foundland with licensed producer, Atlantic Cultivation, this quarter, while continuing to grow its presence in Ontario and Alberta, launching exclusive new cultivars from famed breeders such as Cactus Genetics in all three provinces.

"It's frustrating that we can't sell our own Burb-branded products in BC, the one market where we live and work. We're hoping the province adjusts their stance on white labelling rules for private retailers so stores can differentiate and become more competitive," stated Kaye. "With uncertainties around when this arbitrary eight store provincial cap will be lifted or expanded, we've been forced to look for growth outside of our home province. We hope that our collective voices will be heard, through organizations like ABLE BC and the RCCBC. In the meantime, we'll continue growing our brand in other markets, including California, where we've built considerable market presence and awareness," added Kaye.

About Burb:

Burb is an international cannabis brand bringing "BC Bud" culture to the world through its network of licensed retail stores, curated cannabis products, fashion-forward apparel and innovative ancillary products. Burb is honouring the legacy and designing the future of cannabis culture. For more information, visit shopburb.com

