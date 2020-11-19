Bunzl Canada Introduces Occupancy Sensing to Support Physical Distancing

The feature ties the WandaNEXT™ tablet, an IoT device that tracks cleaning activities and monitors service requirements, with highly accurate people counting sensors. The tablet displays a message on its screen advising whether the area is at capacity based on pre-established occupancy protocols and physical distancing requirements.

"The COVID 19 pandemic has created an unprecedented need for facilities to continually improve and enhance cleaning and hygiene," said John Howlett, President of Bunzl Canada. "Investing in this technology is another example of our commitment to providing our customers with innovative solutions designed to help them meet their most critical business challenges."

The WandaNEXT™ system, developed by Visionstate IoT and exclusively distributed by Bunzl, is comprised of robust analytics software and multiple data collection components. These include anti-microbial touchscreen tablets, infrared traffic counting units, a mobile cleaning management application and IoT alert buttons. The components' configuration can be customized to meet specific facility management needs.

"The new occupancy feature was developed for both safety and convenience," explained Visionstate CEO John Putters. "While many facilities use static signage to publicize required occupancy levels, there is no way for individuals entering an area to know how many people are actually in that area, particularly as it pertains to public restrooms."

WandaNEXT™ has a growing installation base that includes healthcare, retail, commercial office, conference, airport and distribution facilities across Canada and the United States. It was also recently launched in the United Kingdom and Australia.

For more information on occupancy sensing and the complete WandaNEXT™ system, please visit bunzlcanada.ca/WandaNEXT.

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centre throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Margo Hunnisett, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Bunzl Canada Inc., [email protected], (905) 630-3749

