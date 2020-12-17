Bunzl Canada Acquires Snelling Paper & Sanitation and Sur-Seal Packaging

National distribution leader continues to invest in its Canadian business with latest acquisition

BURLINGTON, ON, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Bunzl Canada (bunzlcanada.ca) today announced the acquisition of Snelling Paper & Sanitation, (Snelling), and its Sur-Seal Packaging division (Sur-Seal).

The acquisition continues to build the company's national footprint, increasing the depth of its cleaning and hygiene, food packaging and industrial packaging businesses across Canada.

The Snelling business, located in Ottawa, Ontario, was founded in 1915 and is a highly successful distributor of quality janitorial and sanitation supplies, industrial and food service packaging. The company has a well-established reputation built on prompt and efficient service and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Sur-Seal Packaging, based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, has a 30-year history of excellence as a distributor of industrial packaging.

"Bunzl Canada is comprised of long standing, local businesses, like Snelling and Sur-Seal, who have deep roots in the communities they serve" said John Howlett, President of Bunzl Canada. "This acquisition further enhances our ability to provide customers right across the country with the critical operating supplies their businesses need. It's also a very important investment in our ability to serve our local markets with local relationships and expertise."

"We're very excited to be a part of Bunzl Canada," said Snelling President, Randy Graham. "Our customers will continue to experience exceptional service from the people who know their businesses so well. They will also enjoy new benefits from enhanced sourcing capabilities and first-to-market product innovations to industry-leading digital commerce."

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centre throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

