Bummer Summer? Over Half of Canadians Don't See Joy in a Staycation

18.5% of Canadians say they can't even remember the last time they had a vacation.

Canadians may be compromising joy this summer - Nervous Canadians believe that a staycation (42%) is the most realistic vacation plan this summer, but 51.5% admit that they don't think a staycation can 'bring them joy' this summer.

A significant number of Canadians say they haven't had a 'legit' vacation for at least two years. Even more distressing, say they can't even remember the last time they had a vacation. Women are counting on camping - Over half of Canadian women (54.8%) think camping or glamping is the most realistic vacation plan this summer; however, only 32.1% of women say they've already booked a camping or glamping vacation. By contrast, 67.9% of men say that they have already booked camping or glamping for a vacation this summer.

Additional findings:

Isn't it romantic (to camp) - Nearly a third (30.6%) of Canadians would most like to go camping with their romantic partners, while 12.8% would like to camp with their dog or cat.

- Asked who they'd most like to wake up next to in a tent, 35.8% of Canadians said Shania Twain, followed by , , and . and Drake rounded out the bottom two choices. Canadian men want to camp to 'get away from it all' (meaning their family) - A lot more Canadian men (60%) said they would go camping 'to escape their kids' vs. only 40% of women.

A lot more Canadian men said they would go camping 'to escape their kids' vs. only of women. Fully 63.6% of men said they want to escape their parents, and 57% want to escape their siblings.

Hipcamp and COVID-19

To comply with provincial travel restrictions, Hipcamp offers full credit for any cancellations related to COVID-19 lockdowns. The company is also discouraging international travel at this time.

Hipcamp has also implemented COVID-19 safety guidelines to ensure hosts, campers,

and local communities are protected and recreating responsibly. These guidelines include encouragement to practice social distancing, travel in small groups, and book zero contact stays. Hipcamp also requires hosts to abide by vigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

About Hipcamp

Founded in 2013, Hipcamp is the world's largest provider of outdoor stays. It gives a growing community of good-natured people the opportunity to list, discover, and book unique outdoor experiences. By connecting people with the land and each other, Hipcamp works to support those who care about nature. The fully remote company has offices in Australia, the United States, and Canada, and to date has helped people spend more than 3 million nights under the stars. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild.

