Bullfrog Power and Purolator team up to deliver green energy where it needs to go

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Bullfrog Power is helping Purolator achieve its sustainability goals, which include achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050. Purolator is now bullfrogpowering all its facilities in Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia, plus select locations in Alberta, including its new Purolator Shipping Centre at Millennium Ridge Retail Centre in Sherwood Park, Alta. with 100% green electricity.

Celebrating the grand opening of the Purolator Shipping Centre at Millennium Ridge Retail Centre in Sherwood Park, Alta. which is bullfrog powered with 100% green electricity. (CNW Group/Bullfrog Power Inc.)

Purolator has adopted a science-based target to help limit global warming to no more than 1.5˚C, with a mid-term goal to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 42% by 2030. This will be achieved, in part, through:

Reducing emissions from electricity by 100% by choosing renewable sources

Electrifying 60% of last-mile delivery vehicles

Continuing to install energy-efficient equipment in its facilities and designing new buildings to meet green standards

Increasing the use of biofuels and using data analytics to optimize delivery routes

"Bullfrog Power is proud to support Purolator in achieving their 2030 emissions reduction target," said Suha Jethalal, President of Bullfrog Power. "By choosing green electricity, Purolator is shrinking its operational carbon footprint while supporting wind, solar, and low-impact hydro power infrastructure across Canada."

Through this partnership, Bullfrog Power is helping Purolator displace its electricity-related emissions and put green electricity onto the grid. Purolator is purchasing green electricity equivalent to the projected volume of conventional electricity it consumes in the respective areas. This enabled Purolator to lower its Canada-wide Scope 2 emissions by approximately 23% last year.

"Our ambition is to be the greenest courier in Canada. Through our partnership with Bullfrog Power we will reduce our emissions from electricity through the use of renewable sources and move closer to our goal," said Cindy Bailey, Director, Corporate Sustainability. "In the coming years, we'll continue to expand our investment in renewable electricity and transform our fleet to electric and alternative-fuel vehicles."

"Achieving these targets is a crucial step in combatting climate change, and Purolator is leading the industry as the largest shipping company in the bullfrogpowered community," added Jethalal. "We look forward to continuing to work alongside Purolator in creating a cleaner, greener Canada in the years to come."

Bullfrog's green electricity is a blend of wind, solar, and low-impact hydro power sourced from new Canadian renewable energy facilities.

About Bullfrog Power

Bullfrog Power, part of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG), offers smart and sustainable energy solutions that help thousands of businesses and individuals meet their climate goals. In 2005, Bullfrog Power revolutionized Canada's energy landscape by giving businesses and individuals a green electricity choice for the first time. Bullfrog Power's team of sustainability experts also offers solutions including power purchase agreements, green natural gas, and green fuel. As a Certified B Corporation, Bullfrog Power meets higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Visit bullfrogpower.com to see how our sustainability solutions can power the future of your business, or join the bullfrogpowered community online on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

