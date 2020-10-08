BULLETPROOF™, a GLI company, Announces Partnership with Missing Link Technologies Ltd. and New Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Practice for the Lottery Industry

AUSTIN, Tx., Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - BULLETPROOF™, a GLI company, is pleased to announce their partnership with Missing Link Technologies ltd. (MLT), an IT company specializing in Data & Analytics, Software Development, and Telecommunication Solutions.

Bulletproof, a global leader in IT and cyber security solutions with extensive knowledge in the lottery and gaming industry, is gearing up to help organizations prepare for the next normal through Analytics and AI. Through analytics, companies will be able to make strategic decisions to maximize their operations to meet customer's needs in an ever-changing world. Bulletproof will be tapping into MLT's Artificial Intelligence and Data Science expertise to bring new and exciting solutions to their clients who are looking to optimize their business through Analytics and AI.

Bulletproof's Analytics and AI practice helps lotteries overcome their business challenges by providing tailored solutions to gain meaningful insights about players' engagement and behaviours, optimize product mix, lottery operations analysis, retailer and key-account analysis, and risk & fraud analysis. To strengthen Bulletproof's new practice and MLT partnership, Paul Vermette, a Data Strategist and Architect has joined the team with more than 15 years' experience in the lottery industry to focus on delivering competitive Analytics and AI offerings. Paul understands the industry's demands and challenges and is eager to work with clients to develop strong relationships and discover the right Analytics and AI solutions to help their businesses become more strategic, efficient, and productive while reducing costs and managing risks.

"We have been waiting for the right time to launch this service to the market, filling business gaps with the right Analytics and AI solutions" says Gregory Doucette, Senior Vice President Bulletproof Professional Services Division. "Acquiring a seasoned data professional with lottery experience, like Paul Vermette, and in partnering with MLT, I feel we have the right combination of skillsets and leading-edge technology to provide valuable analyses of our clients' data driving value-added decisions." "We are very excited to be partnering with Bulletproof as the relationship will be mutually beneficial and most importantly for its customers. We at MLT strongly believe in collaboration, both internally and externally; as together we can accomplish more.", says Thomas George, MLT's CEO.

About Missing Link Technologies (MLT):

Missing Link Technologies (Ltd.) is an IT and ITC service provider that began as a 4-person team contracted to work on outside plant services for broadband clients. Within its nearly two decades of network telecommunications experience, MLT has built an innovation-driven technology development department employing over 40 IT professionals with extensive experience in a wide variety of technologies. MLT invests in challenging R&D projects that continues to expand its expertise in order to better serve its clients. Today, MLT continues to build strategic partnerships based on its strong innovative culture through its Telecom, Software and Data and Analytics services. MLT aims to foster a challenging environment that allows its team to thrive so they can bring innovation to their partners and clients.

About BULLETPROOF™, a GLI company:

BULLETPROOF is headquartered in Canada with offices in Austin, Las Vegas, and Fairfax, USA as well as South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. Technology is inextricable to the way modern gaming organizations operate - which spells both challenges and opportunities in such a highly-regulated industry. BULLETPROOF works with top gaming and lottery organizations in Canada, the United States and across the world. They leverage their extensive industry experience and IT know-how to help lotteries, U.S. Tribal organizations, operators, suppliers, and regulators reduce risk and improve their processes, systems, education and business infrastructure.

Named Partner of the Year | Modern Workplace by Microsoft in both 2019 and 2020, Bulletproof is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner with 11 gold competencies.

For more information on Bulletproof, visit bulletproofsi.com/gaming or join them on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

