Bulletproof Named to 2026 CRN's MSP 500 List in Security MSP 100 Category

FREDERICTON, NB, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Bulletproof, a GLI company, announced today that it has been named, for two consecutive years, by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security MSP 100 category for 2026.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections:

The Pioneer 250 , which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and mid-size-business market

, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and mid-size-business market The Elite 150 , recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers

, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

CRN recognized Bulletproof on its 2026 MSP 500 Security MSP 100 list for delivering advanced managed security services paired with a strategic, outcome driven approach that helps customers reduce risk and maximize the value of their IT investments. For more than 20 years, Bulletproof has supported public and private sector organizations by strengthening cyber resilience, modernizing IT environments, and managing complexity at scale.

As a partner from strategy through execution, Bulletproof delivers flexible, high impact solutions across IT, security, compliance, and managed service, designed to meet customers where they are and support where they're going with a driven approach that helps customers reduce risk and maximize the value of their IT investments.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like--helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

Guido Timmerman, President of Bulletproof said, "This recognition reflects the discipline and intentionality behind how we build and deliver managed security services. Our focus is on anticipating what our clients will need next - not just responding to today's IT challenges and cyberthreats. Being named to CRN's Security MSP 100 reinforces that approach and the high bar our team sets for itself every day."

The 2026 MSP 500 list will be featured online at crn.com/msp500 beginning Feb. 11.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About Bulletproof, a GLI Company

Bulletproof, a GLI company, is a Microsoft Solutions Partner delivering end-to-end security, compliance, cloud, and modern work solutions to help organizations operate with confidence.

For more than 20 years, Bulletproof has helped public and private sector organizations reduce risk, strengthen cyber resilience, and modernize and manage their technology environments. Our deep Microsoft expertise enables us to translate complex technologies into practical solutions that drive real business outcomes.

Our award-winning team delivers managed IT and security services, 24/7 SOC monitoring, compliance and governance programs, cloud transformation, and professional services that support organizations at every stage of their journey. Bulletproof protects tens of thousands of client workstations across North America and beyond, empowering them to secure, comply, and grow with confidence.

