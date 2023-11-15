Bulletproof is a proud participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Bulletproof today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Bulletproof was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"AI is one of the defining technologies of our time and has the potential to drive meaningful, step-change progress in cybersecurity," said Ann Johnson, corporate vice president, Microsoft Security Business Development. "Security is a team sport, and we are pleased to work alongside our Security Copilot partner ecosystem to deliver customers solutions that enhance cyber defenses and make the promise of AI real."

Bulletproof is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement.

"We help our customers defend against cyber criminals which allows them to spend more time growing their business. To do this you need Technology, Process and People," said Wade Dauphinee, senior vice president, managed security services, Bulletproof. "With the estimated 4-million-person shortage in cyber security hiring, training, and growing cyber talent has become very difficult. Microsoft Security Copilot allows us to use Security Copilot as a force-multiplier for our people which drives speed and value for our customers."

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

About Bulletproof

Headquartered in Canada with locations across the US and around the globe, Bulletproof has decades of technology, security, and compliance expertise, protecting its clients' most valuable assets. The company's footprint now includes users on six continents, trusting Bulletproof to secure their identities, networks, data, and devices.

Bulletproof's work in the security space has been recognized nationally and globally with Microsoft's global Security Partner of the Year in 2021, four Microsoft Canada Impact Award wins [2019 to present], and Microsoft-verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status for Bulletproof 365 Enterprise, our end-to-end MXDR security service for Microsoft-powered organizations. Bulletproof is proud to be a long-standing Microsoft Solutions Partner with Security and Modern Work Designations, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and a Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization holder.

