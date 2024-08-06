Bulletproof Enhances Security Monitoring and Response That Benefits Organizations Utilizing Splunk, CrowdStrike, QRadar

FREDERICTON, NB, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Bulletproof is pleased to announce the addition of new security monitoring and response capabilities, through our Unified Security Workspace platform. We are now capable of supporting organizations that use QRadar and Splunk as Security Incident and Event Management systems and CrowdStrike Falcon as Endpoint Detection and Response platform, on their managed security journey towards a best of platform model powered by the Microsoft Security Stack.

In collaboration with fellow Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) member, ContraForce, Bulletproof has implemented the Unified Security Workspace within its managed security solution offering, Bulletproof 365 Enterprise (B365E). This platform facilitates seamless integration, resulting in a more efficient and powerful security solution. The platform can quickly connect with the customers' existing tools and empowers our SOC teams by streamlining security detection, investigation and response processes.

"Partnering with a fellow MISA member, Bulletproof has been a game-changer for us at ContraForce. Their dedication to elevating security operations for Microsoft customers aligns seamlessly with our mission to simplify and enhance threat response," stated Stan Golubchik, CEO, ContraForce.

Bulletproof 365 Enterprise is an end-to-end Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) security solution for Microsoft-powered organizations. The Unified Security Workspace within B365E enhances incident investigation and response capabilities, providing a single interface for streamlined operations.

"With Bulletproof Managed Security Services, we're not just enhancing security—we're redefining it. By automating and streamlining incident response, we enable Security Operation Center (SOC) analysts to stay ahead of cyber threats, ensuring your organization's safety and resilience. Our mission is to meet organizations wherever they are in their security journey, bridging the gap to provide the solutions they need, regardless of their existing tools or MSSP partnerships," stated Ricardo Nicolini, CTO of Bulletproof.

Through hyperautomation, the platform enables efficient investigation and response to security incidents, eliminating the need to navigate multiple platforms. This innovation boosts productivity, allowing analysts to respond swiftly to evolving cyber threats. By empowering Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts, Bulletproof ensures clients' safety, resilience, and proactive defense against modern cyber risks.

About ContraForce

Member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and winner of the MISA Excellence Award in 2023 and 2024, ContraForce aims to simplify and streamline security operations to efficiently manage incidents and effectively stop cyber threats. Their security operations workspace enables automated security engineering, AI-Remediation workflows, and threat response velocity at scale.

About Bulletproof

With locations in North America and around the globe, Bulletproof has decades of IT, security, and compliance expertise. Bulletproof works with all industries of all sizes and leverages its extensive industry experience to mitigate risk and improve client processes, systems, and business infrastructure.

Named Microsoft's global Security Partner of the Year in 2021 for delivering excellence and innovative end-to-end security solutions, Bulletproof is also a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and winner of the 2024 MISA Excellence Awards, Security Trailblazer.

