Bull Moose Tube Limited Announces Closure of Burlington Manufacturing Facility

BURLINGTON, ON, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bull Moose Tube Limited ("Bull Moose") today announced the difficult decision to close its Burlington, Ontario manufacturing facility, effective May 31, 2025. The facility has been operating under the Bull Moose banner since 1989, serving the Canadian market for over 35 years.

The closure comes as intensifying competitive pressures have led to market oversaturation, uncertainty and deteriorating business prospects for the Burlington operation for the foreseeable future.

"This was an extraordinarily difficult decision that we did not make lightly," John Krupinski, CEO of Bull Moose, said. "We recognize the impact this closure will have on our dedicated employees, many of whom have been with us for decades, and are grateful for the positive contributions they have made over the years."

Bull Moose is committed to supporting its Burlington employees through this challenging transition.

The closure is not a reflection of the company's overall business outlook for the steel pipe & tube market. Bull Moose has made significant investments in its U.S. operations in recent years and plans to continue investing, with a strategic focus on products that broaden the company's offerings in underserved markets.

Commenting on the closure, Caparo Bull Moose and Bull Moose Tube Chairman, the Hon. Ambar Paul said, "While this difficult decision affects our Burlington operations, Bull Moose remains committed to long-term growth and sustainability. We recently made the largest capital investment in the company's history in Sinton, Texas, and we will continue to strategically invest in our U.S. facilities to best service the market. These investments reflect our ongoing commitment to innovation and adaptation in a changing industry landscape, even as we navigate this challenging transition for our Canadian operations."

Customers with questions regarding orders and service continuity should contact their Bull Moose sales representative.

About Bull Moose Tube

Bull Moose Tube is a part of the Caparo Bull Moose Group of Companies. The company operates from eight plants – seven in the US (Chicago Heights, IL; Elkhart, IN; Gerald, MO; Masury, OH; Trenton, GA; Casa Grande, AZ and Sinton, TX) and one in Canada (Burlington, Ontario). Today the company offers one of the largest ranges of sustainable steel welded tubing in North America. Typical applications of Bull Moose Tube's material include commercial construction, heavy equipment, transportation, infrastructure, fire protection, heavy civil and marine deep foundations, automotive equipment, and many other engineered products. For more information visit: www.bullmoosetube.com.

About Caparo

Caparo is a diversified international association of businesses, with interests predominantly in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of value-added steel and niche engineering products. Caparo's wider activities encompass hotels, property, power generation, logistics, financial services and investment.

Owned by the Paul family, Caparo was founded in 1968 by Indian born British Industrialist, Rt. Hon. The Lord Paul of Marylebone, PC. Today, Caparo operates internationally from over forty sites, serving customers globally, primarily from operations based in the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East. For more information visit: www.caparo.com

