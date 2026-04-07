Built Green Canada Announces 2026 Maverick Award Winners

Canadian niche awards program profiling trailblazers in sustainability

EDMONTON, AB, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Together with title co-sponsors, Jayman BUILT and SkyFire Energy, Built Green Canada announces winners in their annual Maverick Awards, out of an impressive selection of worthy finalists. Three categories are offered for the impact of sustainability leadership in the built environment--for Ambassadorship, Innovation, and Transformation--with submissions received from British Columbia through to Ontario.

This year, the Ambassador Maverick award, sponsored by Alberta Ecotrust Foundation, has a two-way tie between Alberta-based builders: Effect Home Builders and Excel Homes.

Edmonton's Effect Home Builders is one of Built Green's early adopters and a custom home builder leading by example, pioneering sustainable building systems and sharing learnings through industry committees and events, mentorship and education, and earned media--they're passionate advocates influencing change.

Excel Homes, in Edmonton and Calgary, is one of the three original Built Green builders, with over 7,000 certifications to-date. They've played a pivotal role in introducing and promoting Built Green's programs, setting a higher standard for industry to achieve and for homebuyers to expect--Excel has demonstrated sustained commitment to certification, education and industry collaboration.

For the Innovation Maverick award, Vancouver-based Carbon Wise is recognized for showing exceptional leadership in the decarbon revolution, addressing critical challenges in the built environment. This women-led organization shares their innovative work through case studies, presentations, builder education and policy collaboration, while supporting BUILT GREEN® projects.

And the Transformational Maverick award goes to Best Builders for their Phoenix House in Abbotsford, B.C. Following a devastating fire, this is a remarkable rebuild setting a new benchmark for low-carbon renovations, while addressing resilience and holistic sustainability in a multi-generational home--it's also Canada's first Zero Carbon certified, BUILT GREEN® Net Zero Energy Ready+ home.

"We have the privilege of working with a diverse group of industry members from various climactic regions who continue to impress with their creativity and out-of-the-box thinking," says Built Green Canada's Chief Executive Officer, Jenifer Christenson. "To us, these four winners are luminaries in the built environment."

The awards don't culminate in a gala event--rather, Built Green invests in a year-long marketing communications initiative, including the development of assets about the winners, which are integrated into components of the campaign.

The Maverick Awards are another step forward in Built Green Canada's mission to progress sustainability practices through the recognition of leadership. Originating over 20 years ago, Built Green formed when builders wanted a means to progress and showcase their sustainability efforts through third-party certification programs--voluntarily doing more than building code. From this, they created the not-for-profit, Built Green Canada, with founding member, Jayman BUILT, in collaboration with the Canadian Home Builders' Association Calgary, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Alberta Research Council, Natural Resources Canada, Climate Change Central, and other key stakeholders. Today, their certification programs address pathways towards energy efficiency as well as improvements in seven other key areas of sustainable building.

The Mavericks were judged by industry experts chosen to bring their extensive knowledge to the process, while their diversity in experience and geographic markets brought unique perspectives to the panel.

Built Green would like to thank their sponsors, those leaders supporting sustainable building: Jayman BUILT, SkyFire Energy, Alberta Ecotrust Foundation, Alberta Real Estate Foundation and Excel Homes.

SOURCE Built Green Canada

Media Contact: Jenifer Christenson, [email protected], 1-855-485-0920