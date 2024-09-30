SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QC, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés and the City of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, have announced the construction of 100 new social and affordable housing units for independent seniors over the next two years.

The six-storey building to be constructed in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu represents a government investment of $23.5 million, in addition to the contribution from the City of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, which will pay the costs associated with the land, provide certain tax breaks and cover the utility connection costs. A philanthropic donation from Luc Maurice will round out the funding package. Construction should last from November 2024 to April 2026. Upon its completion, the Office municipal d'habitation Haut-Richelieu will manage the building and select the residents. It will also ensure maintenance of the building using the $500,000 reserve fund provided by Mission Unitaînés.

The building will feature 100 units: 15 bachelor apartments, 74 one-bedroom units and 11 two-bedroom units. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers, a generator for use during power outages and storage for three- and four-wheel scooters, the building will also include a multi-purpose common room and an outdoor patio to foster socialization among residents. Rent will be set at about $595 for a bachelor apartment and $900 for a two-bedroom unit.

The announcement was made by Louis Lemieux, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the French Language and to the Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie and Member of the National Assembly for Saint-Jean, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Andrée Bouchard, Mayor of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu; Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés, and Joël Gomez, General Manager of the Office municipal d'habitation Haut-Richelieu.

An innovative, multi-party partnership

Thanks to an investment of close to $235 million by both levels of government, ten 100-unit buildings will be built in 10 cities across Quebec, including Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

The government funding is tied to the $900 million in federal funding provided to Quebec through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new investments of $900 million announced by Quebec in its fall 2023 economic update.

The contribution of each municipality involved in a construction project is between $3 million and $5 million, either in kind or in the form of a subsidy. This includes the transfer of land ready to build on, a three-year tax holiday starting on the transfer date of the land with the building, and a building permit (or equivalent subsidies) as well as utility connections.

The charitable organization Mission Unitaînés will be responsible for designing and constructing the 10 buildings. At completion, the organization will provide the municipality, or a non-profit organization designated by the municipality, with a building ready for commissioning for a nominal fee and no mortgage. In addition, each building will have a $500,000 reserve fund from a philanthropic donation by Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés. Other partners will complement the funding with philanthropic contributions to enhance the residents' quality of life.

Thanks in particular to economies of scale and the partners' expertise, this new model has the advantage of creating 1,000 units at a lower cost than the units the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) is currently developing in several Quebec regions. It also ensures that the buildings will be debt-free.

Quotes:

"I've often said that we need to innovate to build more and better housing, especially given the current housing crisis. This collaboration with Mission Unitaînés is proof that our government is taking concrete action, together with our federal partner and the municipalities, to better house seniors in Quebec. I'm excited by this project, which mobilizes stakeholder expertise to very quickly build quality affordable housing. We are determined to deliver results through this partnership."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The implementation of the Housing Accelerator Fund in Quebec paves the way for innovative solutions. The partnership between Mission Unitaînés and the municipalities, supported by funding from the governments of Canada and Quebec, will allow more housing units to be built, more rapidly, to provide appropriate housing to thousands of low- and moderate-income seniors."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I've been saying for years that TOGETHER we can make things happen and find solutions for our community. Today, this 100-unit project, the culmination of the innovative partnership between Mission Unitaînés, the City of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, the Office municipal d'habitation Haut-Richelieu, the federal government and the Government of Quebec, embodies the power of working TOGETHER. The hundreds of seniors who will benefit from this project will live in a safe, welcoming place. The drive to succeed shared by all stakeholders is what enabled this much-needed project to be brought to fruition for our community in a very short timeframe. And we did it by pulling TOGETHER."

Louis Lemieux, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the French Language and to the Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie and Member of the National Assembly for Saint-Jean

"The arrival of Mission Unitaînés in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu is excellent news for our community. We have a shortage of social and affordable housing. This project addresses part of the housing accessibility challenges we're facing with the Office d'habitation Haut-Richelieu. This is the boost we needed. I'd like to thank all the partners who worked together and demonstrated agility to deliver a rapid and positive outcome."

Andrée Bouchard, Mayor of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

"This meaningful project is in line with the mission I've set myself to help people in our society age better, so that they feel safer, freer, happier and less isolated. Twenty-five years of working hard to build and develop housing for seniors has given me a good understanding of their needs and solid expertise in the design, construction and management of state-of-the-art seniors' residences. Now I want to put this expertise to work for our less affluent seniors. I'm also very grateful to those who have helped make this wonderful challenge a reality so quickly."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

"The announcement of this major project for seniors in our region creates hope and proves it's possible to rapidly build housing for our clientele. Everyone involved in the project is pulling together to remove obstacles and make this wonderful project a reality. We should always work this way!"

Joël Gomez, General Manager, Office municipal d'habitation Haut-Richelieu

Highlights:

Seniors who settle in these units and are eligible may benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ)'s Rent Supplement Program, which would ensure that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (10%).

(10%). The financial model was designed to provide long-term housing units whose rent is equivalent to 25% of residents' income. Rent has been set at an average of $595 per month for a one-bedroom unit, including heating, electricity and Wi-Fi. Rent increases will be limited by agreements with the SHQ to make sure units remain affordable in the years to come.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

