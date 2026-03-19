TORONTO, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Our communities can only grow to support more housing when there are investments in foundational infrastructure projects – like public transit, water systems, and local roads and bridges. With today's announcement, the first through the new Build Communities Strong Fund, that is exactly what the Government of Canada is delivering on.

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, Her Worship Olivia Chow, Mayor of the City of Toronto, and Michael Atlas, General Counsel of the Toronto Transit Commission, announced a federal investment of over $183 million to the City of Toronto for the 2025-26 fiscal year through what will be the Community stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Through the allocation announced today, the Government of Canada is helping to improve transit and make it more accessible through projects like the Toronto Transit Commission's Easier Access Program which will upgrade subway stations with elevators, accessible doors, updated signage, and wayfinding.

In the coming weeks, more details will be launched on the Build Communities Strong Fund, which comprises of three major streams:

A Provincial and Territorial stream that will provide $17.2 billion over 10 years to support infrastructure projects and priorities. This includes housing-enabling, health-related infrastructure, and infrastructure at colleges and universities. From this stream, $5 billion over three years will be dedicated specifically to health infrastructure funding, upgrading health infrastructure such as hospitals, emergency rooms, and urgent care centres.

that will provide $17.2 billion over 10 years to support infrastructure projects and priorities. This includes housing-enabling, health-related infrastructure, and infrastructure at colleges and universities. A Direct Delivery stream that will provide $6 billion to support regionally significant projects, climate adaptation, and community infrastructure. This could include clean-energy generation and storage projects, flood protection, and new community and recreational spaces.

that will provide $6 billion to support regionally significant projects, climate adaptation, and community infrastructure. This could include clean-energy generation and storage projects, flood protection, and new community and recreational spaces. A Community stream that will provide $27.8 billion for local roads, bridges, water systems, and community centres – getting the basics right and helping towns and cities grow – which will be the existing Canada Community-Building Fund moving under this newly launched fund to help streamline the government's infrastructure efforts.

Together, we will build Canada strong by strengthening the infrastructure, housing, and public transit that Canadians rely on every day.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. We are investing in new infrastructure projects that build better public transit, support housing, and foster connected communities. Our investment in Toronto reinforces our commitment to building bold, building strong, and building together."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"We're grateful for federal CCBF funding that helps us upgrade the TTC and make our public transit system more accessible and reliable. I've made record investments into increasing TTC service levels and making much-needed repairs, without raising fares, and our strong partnership with the Federal government helps us go even further. Together, we're committed to making public transit more affordable, safe and reliable, which in turn supports more housing and economic growth in our city."

Her Worship Olivia Chow, Mayor of the City of Toronto

"Stable, predictable funding for public transit is critical to the viability of our system, and the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) is a prime example of an essential funding program. We know that functional public transit is essential for growth, freedom of movement and reducing congestion on our roads. This investment will help the TTC to improve transit for millions of commuters across the City of Toronto."

Jamaal Myers, Chair of the Board, Toronto Transit Commission

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Quick facts

The Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF), which will be the new Community stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund, is delivering $26.7 billion between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments.

In 2025-26, the CCBF provided $2.5 billion to 3,700 communities across Canada to support local infrastructure priorities, including $183,950,774 to the City of Toronto.

Since 2015, the federal government has invested $24.2 billion across Canada through CCBF, including more than $932 million to the City of Toronto.

Associated Links

Canada Community-Building Fund

City of Toronto: Canada Community Building Fund (CCBF)

Budget 2025

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected] | Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected] | Media Relations: City of Toronto, [email protected] | Toronto Transit Commission: Corporate Communications, 416-981-1900, [email protected]