Building stronger communities across Yukon with the federal Gas Tax Fund

Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers a boost for 8 communities, 14 First Nations and unincorporated communities across the territory

WHITEHORSE, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth and developing healthy, sustainable communities. That is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to municipalities, unincorporated communities, and First Nations through the federal Gas Tax Fund and delivering much needed support for their local priorities.

Yukon has received the first of two $8.25 million annual installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF), along with a top-up of $16.5 million, made available through Budget 2019. This top-up doubles the amount of money for municipalities, unincorporated communities and First Nations in Yukon, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports a diverse range of local infrastructure projects across the territory each year. For example, upgrades to the Hart Crescent recirculation station in Riverdale are providing Whitehorse residents with a more reliable and consistent supply of clean drinking water. Meanwhile, the City of Dawson used its Gas Tax funding to build a new concession building at a local park for residents to enjoy. And members of the Kluane First Nation are enjoying a cleaner environment with the purchase of a new truck that pumps out the community's local septic systems.

This predictable funding, enhanced by a doubling of the 2018-19 GTF allocations, as announced in Budget 2019, is allowing municipalities, unincorporated communities and First Nations to plan for current and future infrastructure priorities, so they can build the resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that residents deserve, and help ensure that Yukon remains among the best places in the world to live.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to deliver this stable, predictable long-term funding that communities rely on to develop their public infrastructure. By working with other orders of government, we are making significant progress and delivering concrete results for all Canadians. From improving roads, water services and energy efficiency, to enhancing recreation and tourism centres, the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping keep families safe, promote economic development and improve people's quality of life across the country."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Yukon municipalities, First Nations and unincorporated communities love the Gas Tax Fund because it is reliable and flexible. Doubling it for 2019 is a big deal for all of our communities. Gas Tax projects also support environmental sustainability, economic development and employment opportunities across the territory."

The Honourable John Streicker, Minister of Community Services

"The investments that Yukon municipalities make with Gas Tax Funds help build and revitalize local public infrastructure while supporting economic growth, a clean environment, and strong communities. The fund provides our municipalities with predictable, flexible, long term funding and communities can make much needed investments across 18 different project categories. We were very pleased to see the doubling of the Gas Tax Fund allocations and would love to see it become permanent."

Tara Wheeler, President, Yukon Association of Communities

Quick Facts

The federal Gas Tax Fund delivers over $2 billion every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.

every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year. To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of municipalities, local governments and Indigenous communities, Budget 2019 includes a top-up of $2.2 billion to the federal Gas Tax Fund.

to the federal Gas Tax Fund. The federal Gas Tax Fund is flexible in allowing communities to apply funding to their most pressing local needs. Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The plan includes more than $92 billion for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than $95 billion in new funding for infrastructure programs.

for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than in new funding for infrastructure programs. To date, more than 48,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either underway, or already completed.

Related product

Backgrounder

Yukon's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $8.25 million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Yukon for the 2019-20 fiscal year, along with a top-up of $16.5 million. The funding will flow through the territorial government to the following 8 municipalities, 14 First Nations, and unincorporated communities.

In addition to the regular installments, Yukon communities will benefit this year from a top-up to their funding, as announced in Budget 2019. This top-up will accelerate progress and maximize every opportunity to ensure that Canadians in every community across the country continue to see real and timely results in the renewal of public infrastructure.

The GTF will provide Yukon with a total of $33 million this fiscal year for local infrastructure projects.

The following table indicates the 2019-20 federal GTF allocation and Budget 2019 top-up amount for Yukon's communities.1

Ultimate Recipient Allocation 2019-20 ($) Budget 2019 top-up ($) Carcross/Tagish First Nation 294,881 294,881 Carmacks, Village of 236,442 236,442 Champagne and Aishihik First Nations 458,703 458,703 Dawson, City of 827,711 827,711 Faro, Town of 236,442 236,442 Haines Junction, Village of 472,993 472,993 Kluane First Nation 166,654 166,654 Kwanlin Dün First Nation 356,769 356,769 Liard First Nation 410,163 410,163 Little Salmon/Carmacks

First Nation 259,689 259,689 Mayo, Village of 236,442 236,442 First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun 242,700 242,700 Ross River Dena Council 239,060 239,060 Selkirk First Nation 276,678 276,678 Ta'an Kwä`ch'än Council 204,677 204,677 Teslin Tlingit Council 311,061 311,061 Teslin, Village of 236,442 236,442 Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation 363,241 363,241 Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation 319,555 319,555 Watson Lake, Town of 827,711 827,711 White River First Nation 141,171 141,171 Whitehorse, City of 7,928,219 7,928,219 Unincorporated Communities 1,132,600 1,132,600

1 Amounts exclude territorial administrative costs.

Associated links

Budget 2019, Investing in the Middle Class: https://www.budget.gc.ca/2019/home-accueil-en.html

Investing in Canada, Canada's long-term infrastructure plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Yukon: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/yt-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund in Yukon: http://www.infrastructure.gov.yk.ca/gax_tax.html

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Matthew Cameron, Cabinet Communications, Government of Yukon, 867-393-7136, matthew.cameron@gov.yk.ca; Bonnie Venton Ross, Communications Analyst, Department of Community Services, Government of Yukon, 867-332-5513, bonnie.ventonross@gov.yk.ca; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media-medias.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

