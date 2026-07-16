Building Canada strong by investing in water and wastewater infrastructure to support housing growth

SURREY, BC, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, the Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development) and Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, announced a federal investment of up to $26 million to support water and wastewater infrastructure in growing communities through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

The project aims to unlock housing development in two key growth areas: City Centre in North Surrey and Grandview Heights in South Surrey. In City Centre, the project includes the upgrade of the Quibble Creek Sanitary Sewer Pump Station, supporting a rapidly growing urban centre anchored by rapid transit and projected to double in population within the next decade. In Grandview Heights, the project includes several pump stations and sewer upgrades. Together, these works will extend municipal servicing to four planned areas--Darts Hill, Redwood Heights, North Grandview, and Grandview 5--that are currently reliant on septic systems.

By delivering the critical water and wastewater infrastructure needed to support growth, the project will help unlock new housing, expand servicing capacity, and accommodate population growth in two of Surrey's fastest-growing communities. These investments will help create complete, connected neighbourhoods while ensuring essential infrastructure keeps pace with housing demand and strengthens the reliability and resilience of municipal water and wastewater services.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"The Build Communities Strong Fund is building the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. Today's investment in water and wastewater infrastructure in Surrey will help unlock new housing in key growth areas while ensuring essential infrastructure keeps pace with the city's growing population."

The Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development) and Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre

"Surrey is one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada, and investments in essential infrastructure are critical to supporting new housing and complete communities. This funding will help deliver vital water, wastewater and stormwater improvements in City Centre and Grandview Heights, ensuring services keep pace with growth and enabling new homes for Surrey residents. We thank the Government of Canada for its partnership in building the infrastructure our growing city needs."

Her Worship, Brenda Locke, Mayor of the City of Surrey

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing up to $26 million in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund and the City of Surrey is contributing $39 million.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Eligible project proponents under the Direct Delivery stream can submit a shovel-ready project via an online portal until July 20, 2026 , and until August 12, 2026 , for Indigenous and territorial applicants.

, and , for Indigenous and territorial applicants. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; City of Surrey: Laura Baziuk, 236-808-5264, [email protected]