ST. ALBERT, AB, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and empower communities. Budget 2025, the Government of Canada announced the new Build Communities Strong Fund, a key initiative to build the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day.

This fund will speed up the construction of the hospitals, recreation centres, universities, and colleges that serve our communities; the bridges that move our goods; and, the water and transit systems that keep our towns and cities running.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, officially launched the Build Communities Strong Fund. This new fund will provide $51 billion over 10 years through three major streams to support a wide range of infrastructure projects that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit and climate adaptation across the country.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. Combined with provincial matching, the projects through the fund will support an average of 42,000 jobs per year. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade. That means approximately $12 billion in infrastructure investments every year for the next eight years – nearly double the previous eight years.

To mark the launch, the Government of Canada announced the first projects to be funded through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund. Across the country, 13 projects are receiving funding through the Build Communities Strong Fund this week, totalling $300 million in federal funding and more to come in the weeks ahead. These projects will be vital for the communities they serve.

Today, Minister Eleanor Olszewski is announcing a major investment of more than $28 million in the wastewater, stormwater, and water system expansion for Northeast St. Albert to support sustainable growth and strengthen municipal infrastructure for decades to come.

Maximizing the use of existing utility capacity, this critical infrastructure initiative will extend trunk-sized wastewater, stormwater, and water systems to help service new areas of the city. Key components include approximately 3,250 metres of large-diameter sanitary sewer mains, a sanitary lift station, over 2,000 metres of storm mains with a new outfall to the Sturgeon River, and 1,200 metres of water transmission pipes connecting to the future north reservoir. Once completed, the expansion will unlock stalled developments in Jensen Lakes, Erin Ridge North, and future Northeast neighbourhoods, including servicing an additional 800 acres of future residential lands.

When roads are congested, water systems are strained, and communities can't grow, productivity drops and costs rise. These investments will boost economic activity, create good-paying careers in the skilled trades, and give businesses and investors the confidence to build.

The right infrastructure is essential to unlocking more housing, supporting affordability, and building strong communities. The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. With the new Build Communities Strong Fund, we are investing to build reliable infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations – the roads, hospitals, schools, and water systems that support people, create jobs, and foster connected communities."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"St. Albert and communities across Alberta are growing quickly, and they need infrastructure that can keep pace. Today's federal investment will expand wastewater, stormwater, and water systems to help unlock new housing and support long-term growth. Through the Build Communities Strong Fund, Canada's new government is investing in the infrastructure that empowers communities to grow by making more housing possible in St. Albert, Alberta, and across the country. This is how we build Canada strong."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"The City of St. Albert extends its sincere appreciation to the Government of Canada for its significant investment in the Northeast Area Servicing Project, and for its recognition of the importance of this much-needed infrastructure. This milestone represents a critical advancement in the development of essential infrastructure required to support the needs of our growing community, both now and into the future. The City is grateful for this partnership and for the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting sustainable growth and long-term community development. This significant investment will ensure responsible and sustainable growth continues in our city and that we can continue to meet the needs of our residents today and for generations to come. The City of St. Albert is proud to be a part of our Federal Government's mission to build out a sustainable future from coast to coast."

His Worship Scott Olivieri, Mayor for the City of St. Albert

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $28,083,862 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

The Build Communities Strong Fund was announced on November 4, 2025, as part of Budget 2025.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will provide: $17.2 billion over 10 years through the Provincial and Territorial stream, which includes $5 billion in health infrastructure funding that will be provided over three years; $6 billion over 10 years through the Direct Delivery stream; and, $27.8 billion over 10 years and $3 billion per year ongoing indexed at 2%, as planned, through the Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund).

Under the Provincial and Territorial stream, provinces will be required to cost-match federal funding. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding agreements.

Under the Provincial and Territorial stream, a minimum of 20% of the overall funding allocations will go towards projects in rural, northern, and Indigenous communities. Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

This week, the federal government is announcing 13 projects being funded under the Direct Delivery stream. Eligible project proponents can find more information on how to send their initial expression of interest for shovel-ready projects on the Build Communities Strong Fund webpage. Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations. In accordance with the Provincial Priorities Act (C-18) , projects approved in Alberta must receive authorization from Alberta Municipal Affairs before an agreement can be entered into with municipalities. Federal funding can be provided only after this authorization is granted.

The Buy Canadian Policy will apply to infrastructure spending under the Build Communities Strong Fund to ensure that more public dollars go into the Canadian economy – creating Canadian careers, using Canadian resources, and benefiting Canadian communities.

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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]