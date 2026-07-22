Building Canada strong by investing in the Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, Minister Gregor Robertson and MP Marie-France Lalonde announced a federal investment of more than $6.3 million in the Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex in Orléans through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

The project includes a new full-sized gymnasium that can be divided to accommodate multiple activities, along with a reception and customer service area, accessible change and washroom facilities, equipment storage, and improved accessibility throughout the recreation complex. By creating more inclusive and flexible recreation spaces, this investment will help residents of all ages and abilities stay active, connected, and engaged in their community.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. Through unprecedented investments in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is delivering projects that help people connected, stay active, and thrive. Investments in facilities like the Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex are helping build stronger, safer, and more resilient communities for generations to come."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The Build Communities Strong Fund is building the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. Today's investment in the Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex in Orléans will enhance the facility's capacity to meet the growing recreational needs of our community. By adding a new gymnasium, this project will expand access to recreational programming and services, helping residents stay active, connected, and engaged for years to come."

Marie-France Lalonde, Member of Parliament for Orléans

"Orléans is one of Ottawa's fastest-growing communities, and investments like this help ensure our neighbourhoods grow with the spaces residents need to connect, stay active, and build a strong sense of community. I want to thank the Government of Canada for this important investment in the Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex. This new gymnasium will create more opportunities for residents of all ages and abilities to participate in recreation programs, gather with their neighbours, and enjoy a facility that reflects the needs of our growing community."

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, City of Ottawa

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $6,324,000 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Indigenous and territorial applicants can submit a shovel-ready project under the Direct Delivery stream until August 12, 2026.

Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]