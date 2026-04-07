RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF HEADINGLEY, MB, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and empower communities. In Budget 2025, the Government of Canada announced the Build Communities Strong Fund, a key initiative to build the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day.

This fund will speed up the construction of the hospitals, recreation centres, universities, and colleges that serve our communities; the bridges that move our goods; and, the water and transit systems that keep our towns and cities running.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, officially launched the Build Communities Strong Fund. This new fund will provide $51 billion over 10 years through three major streams to support a wide range of infrastructure projects that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation across the country.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. Combined with provincial matching, the projects through the fund will support an average of 42,000 jobs per year. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade. That means approximately $12 billion in infrastructure investments every year for the next eight years – nearly double the previous eight years.

To mark the launch, the Government of Canada announced the first projects to be funded through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund. Across the country, 13 projects are receiving funding through the Build Communities Strong Fund this week, totalling $300 million in federal funding, and more to come in the weeks ahead. These projects will be vital for the communities they serve.

Today, Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West, is announcing a major investment of $5 million in the Construction of Water Reservoir and Pumping Station project in the Rural Municipality of Headingley to strengthen water capacity, support future housing development, and improve climate resiliency.

This project will add 3,600 cubic metres of water storage and 65 litres per second of pumping capacity to the existing system, improving domestic water supply, fire protection, and climate resiliency. It will also support the development of 1,771 additional housing units, including a proposed 523-unit subdivision, and help enable future growth in nearby First Nations communities.

When roads are congested, water systems are strained, and communities can't grow, productivity drops and costs rise. These investments will boost economic activity, create good-paying careers in the skilled trades, and give businesses and investors the confidence to build. The right infrastructure is essential to unlocking more housing, supporting affordability, and building strong communities. The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. With the new Build Communities Strong Fund, we are investing to build reliable infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations – the roads, hospitals, schools, and water systems that support people, create jobs, and foster connected communities."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The new Build Communities Strong Fund is about supporting the people and places that make our communities thrive. By investing in essential water reservoir and pumping station infrastructure in the Rural Municipality of Headingley, we're helping ensure residents have reliable services, supporting local growth, and building stronger, more connected communities together."

Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West

"This announcement today by the federal government to invest in Headingley's new water reservoir and pumping station will allow our community to continue to grow and prosper by allowing the development of homes and businesses. It also provides additional fire protection ensuring our community is safe and thriving long into the future. Our community is very grateful for the tremendous support provided by the Build Communities Strong Fund."

His Worship Jim Robson, Mayor of the Rural Municipality of Headingley

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $5 million in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will provide: $17.2 billion over 10 years through the Provincial and Territorial stream, which includes $5 billion in health infrastructure funding that will be provided over three years; $6 billion over 10 years through the Direct Delivery stream; and, $27.8 billion over 10 years and $3 billion per year ongoing indexed at 2%, as planned, through the Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund).

Under the Provincial and Territorial stream, provinces will be required to cost-match federal funding. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding agreements.

Under the Provincial and Territorial stream, a minimum of 20% of the overall funding allocations will go towards projects in rural, northern, and Indigenous communities. Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

This week, the federal government is announcing 13 projects being funded under the Direct Delivery stream. Eligible project proponents can find more information on how to send their initial expression of interest for shovel-ready projects on the Build Communities Strong Fund webpage. Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations.

The Buy Canadian Policy will apply to infrastructure spending under the Build Communities Strong Fund to ensure that more public dollars go into the Canadian economy – creating Canadian careers, using Canadian resources, and benefiting Canadian communities.

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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]