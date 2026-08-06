Building Canada strong by investing in the infrastructure needed to build more homes in Kinkora

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF KINKORA, PE, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF) is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

Today, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food announced a federal investment of more than $620,000 in the Johnston subdivision infrastructure expansion project through the Direct Delivery stream of the BCSF. This investment will be used to expand the wastewater and stormwater management services needed to support a new housing development for the growing population of the Rural Municipality of Kinkora.

The project involves the planning and construction of approximately 1.5 km of new sewer mains, over 700 metres of stormwater mains, 50 manholes, 20 catch basins, and 2 stormwater detention ponds which will be integrated with the existing systems.

The expansion will allow the development of 29 new housing lots, supporting up to 78 additional residential units, including single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes, a 10-unit seniors complex, and three 8-unit apartment buildings.

When completed, the project will help free up previously undevelopable land to provide higher-density housing and support the community's growing population and housing needs.

The BCSF is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"Our government is building the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day, and I'm proud to see that investment here in Kinkora. This funding for the Johnston subdivision infrastructure expansion project will help build the housing needed to support this growing community and all people who call it home."

The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Malpeque

"Rural communities in Prince Edward Island are the driving force of the economy and without federal and provincial assistance on projects like the Johnston Lane Expansion, the growth of Kinkora and area could not happen."

His Worship Robert Duffy, Mayor, Rural Municipality of Kinkora

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $623,176 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund and the Rural Municipality of Kinkora is contributing $717,764.60.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Indigenous and territorial applicants can submit a shovel-ready project under the Direct Delivery stream until August 12, 2026. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations, if applicable.



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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Tina Harvey, Chief Administrative Officer, Rural Municipality of Kinkora, 902.887.2868, [email protected]