MONTRÉAL, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Cultural and community centres are essential to healthy and prosperous communities. They bring Canadians together and make our communities great places to live, play, and raise a family. That's why we're making investments in community infrastructure across the country – to grow spaces where families can succeed.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced a federal investment of more than $33 million to support three modern, accessible, and environmentally friendly community infrastructure projects in Montréal, Quebec.

These projects include the construction of a recreation and community centre in Parc-Extension and a community house in Saint-Michel, both built to carbon-neutral standards that will make them energy efficient. The projects will also include the renovation of the future location of the Afrique au féminin organization, also in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood. Funded through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, these new and renovated facilities will provide new shared spaces where the community can come together, host events, and celebrate special occasions.

With today's announcement, the federal government has already invested over $1.1 billion through the program to support community infrastructure projects across Canada. These investments are improving where Canadians work, learn, live, and come together, while cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting good jobs. We will continue to make investments to strengthen our communities and build a better, fairer future for every generation.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is great news for the people of Montréal. Our government is fast-tracking housing construction and investing in modern and sustainable infrastructure right across the country. With the projects announced today, communities will have the vibrant spaces they deserve – spaces where people living in Papineau and its surrounding neighbourhoods can come together, celebrate special occasions, and reach their full potential."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Community buildings are at the heart of Canadian cities and municipalities. Today's funding will go toward the construction and renovation of three modern, energy-efficient community centres, where residents of the Parc-Extension and Saint-Michel neighbourhoods will be able to come together to share, entertain, and enjoy enriching experiences. The construction of new, environmentally friendly buildings will help Canadians create healthier communities, while contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come."

— The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Parc-Extension Community Centre is not just a financial investment, it's a powerful symbol of support and development for our neighbourhood. This project is the result of unfailing consultation and determination with local stakeholders. It reflects our commitment to creating an inclusive and accessible space for all residents. This initiative strengthens social ties and promotes inclusion by advancing diversity – the true wealth of our community. This is a victory for the entire Parc-Extension community. Together, we've proven that great things can be achieved through unity."

— Salwa Ben Belgacem, Executive Director of the Table de Quartier de Parc-Extension

"The construction of the Saint-Michel Community House marks a crucial step toward a sustainable and inclusive future for our neighbourhood. This green, innovative building will become a true living environment where residents of all ages and backgrounds can access essential resources and forge strong ties for generations to come. Together, we're creating a space that reflects the values of diversity, solidarity, and community at the heart of Saint-Michel."

— Isabelle Tremblay, Chair of the Board for Saint-Michel, quartier de l'innovation sociale

"Afrique au féminin expresses its deep gratitude for the federal Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program and its unconditional financial support for our mission. It goes without saying that situations of exclusion and poverty in Montréal and elsewhere continue to be exacerbated by the challenges we face. Despite this, Afrique au féminin plays a crucial role in demonstrating its importance and its deep roots with the citizens of Parc-Extension in order to act in solidarity to improve and deliver services."

— Rose Ndjel, Executive Director of Afrique au féminin

Quick Facts

The federal investment of more than $33 million announced today through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program will be distributed as follows: More than $18.3 million for the construction of the Parc-Extension Recreation and Community Centre. This carbon-neutral, multi-generational community centre will be a place where people can come together, connect, learn, and enjoy recreational activities, integrating community resources to strengthen the neighbourhood's social fabric. The building will include various multipurpose spaces, such as meeting rooms, common areas, a gym, a community kitchen, and offices for local organizations. More than $11.6 million for the construction of the Saint-Michel Community House. This three-floor building will house numerous community organizations from the neighbourhood to meet the needs of local residents of all ages. The building will be carbon-neutral and feature an industrial kitchen as well as a multipurpose room for use by organizations and the public. More than $3.7 million for the renovation of the future location of Afrique au féminin, located at 8305 Durocher Street, in Montréal. Renovations include the construction of two floors, the expansion of the north side of the building, the installation of a green roof and new windows, better insulation, and the implementation of modern mechanical and electrical systems to provide a comfortable experience for users. Additionally, paved areas outside the building will be turned into green spaces. With this new location, the organization will be better equipped to serve people in the northern part of Parc-Extension, a low-income residential community with a shortage of community resources.

Launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1 .5 billion over five years, the GICB program supports green and accessible retrofits, repairs, or upgrades of existing community buildings, as well as the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-need, underserved communities across Canada .

.5 billion over five years, the GICB program supports green and accessible retrofits, repairs, or upgrades of existing community buildings, as well as the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-need, underserved communities across . In Budget 2024, the federal government announced an additional $500 million over five years, beginning in 2024-25, to support more projects through the GICB program.

At least 10 per cent of GICB funding is allocated to projects supporting First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations located in urban centres.

The GICB program supports the first pillar of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy by helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to increase the energy efficiency of public buildings, strengthening our resilience to climate change.

by helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to increase the energy efficiency of public buildings, strengthening our resilience to climate change. The GICB program is also part of the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy, a sector-by-sector roadmap to identify climate action and strategies that will enable Canada to achieve its target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40-45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Associated Links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]