Builders could get twice the funding from FortisBC to build net-zero ready homes

FortisBC revamps rebates for new homes to help support the lower-carbon transition

SURREY, BC, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - FortisBC Energy Inc. and FortisBC Inc. (collectively, "FortisBC") are doubling the funding available for B.C. builders looking for more affordable ways to build much-needed homes that require less energy for heating, cooling and electricity. FortisBC has worked closely with builders and developers to understand how best to build both fully electric and integrated gas-electric homes to Step 4 and 5, the highest levels of the BC Energy Step Code. The company has revamped its New Home Program1 to better support builders with new construction projects, including $15,000 or more to build to Step 4 and $20,000 or more to meet Step 5, which is a net-zero ready home.

FortisBC has revamped its New Home Program to better support builders with new construction projects. (CNW Group/FortisBC Energy Inc.)

"The province needs new energy-efficient homes to support the growing population as well as meet longer-term climate action goals," said Danielle Wensink, director of conservation and energy management at FortisBC. "We believe that when builders have options, it can help us work towards these goals collectively while also giving customers a choice in energy options for their homes. Offering rebates on new construction projects gives builders flexibility on how to approach their projects, especially in different climates, while still building higher-efficiency homes."

The program was revamped after working with builders across B.C.'s diverse climate zones. The builders provided FortisBC with lessons on the flexibility, support and funding needed to help design and build high-efficiency new homes in more affordable, practical ways, including net-zero ready homes. Each builder worked within the unique requirements of their project and took different approaches to meet higher levels of the BC Energy Step Code. For example, a home in Vancouver prioritized pre-construction planning and modelling software to estimate airtightness and heating requirements to build a gas-attached home to Step 4. In Kimberley, a gas-attached duplex was built to Step 5 in this colder climate by working with an energy advisor and focusing on adding more insulation and high-efficiency windows.

Key to all the projects was a focus on energy-efficiency from the initial design phase. Using what's known as an integrated design approach, all the stakeholders involved in the construction collaborated to ensure the building elements, from the envelope to the mechanical systems, are working together to lower the energy requirements. The success of this approach was most evident with one of the case study participants, the Wilden Living Lab (WLL) project. Led by The Wilden Group in Kelowna, WLL is a real-world research project where stakeholders from post-secondary schools and industry work together to build a net-zero ready home in way that is both innovative and practical. The research will be used to inform further projects.

"We worked closely with FortisBC and other industry stakeholders right from the onset to explore options to build net-zero ready homes and advance this within the industry," said Karin Eger-Blenk, CEO and co-chair of The Wilden Group. "By continuing to work together, and taking advantage of increased supports, we believe Step 5 can be the default instead of the exception for new homes in B.C."

Another key lesson from working with builders was that having access to both the gas and electricity systems provided the most choice and flexibility in achieving the higher levels of the BC Energy Step Code.

"A focus on high-performance design while maintaining access to both energy systems provided builders with the most options in how they design and build new homes," said Wensink. "We believe this approach helps fill a critical gap for energy-efficient new homes while achieving higher levels of the BC Energy Step Code."

This desire for choice in new construction is an important consideration for fast-growing communities like Vancouver and Kelowna that are replacing aging single-family homes in older communities with duplexes and other higher-density infill housing like suites and carriage houses. This is seen as one of the ways to meet the need to build more housing stock over the next several years.2 With these buildings qualifying for funding through FortisBC's New Home Program, it could increase the potential for these to be built to higher efficiency standards, and help reduce demand in areas where the density may result in too much load for the existing electricity system.

FortisBC's revamped New Home program continues to emphasize a whole-home approach to energy efficiency by supporting builders who incorporate an integrated design approach and work with an energy advisor certified by Natural Resources Canada. At the end of a project, builders could now receive $15,000 for achieving Step 4 or $20,000 for achieving Step 5 of the BC Energy Step Code.

For advice on the energy-efficiency options best suited for a new project, or help with understanding the BC Energy Step Code, or completing your rebate application, contact a FortisBC energy solutions manager or a program qualified energy advisor. Builders and developers looking for more information about FortisBC's New Home Program rebates can visit fortisbc.com/newhome.

__________________________________________ 1 Subject to program terms and conditions. 2 City of Kelowna, in-fill housing



Backgrounder

FortisBC has offered the New Home Program since 2011 to encourage builders and developers to construct homes that are more energy efficient than minimum BC Building Code requirements.

In May 2023 , the provincial government introduced changes to the BC Building Code, increasing the minimum building standard to Step 3. Builders and developers can rely on FortisBC rebates for new construction to help offset some of the costs of building to Step 4 and Step 5.

, the provincial government introduced changes to the BC Building Code, increasing the minimum building standard to Step 3. Builders and developers can rely on FortisBC rebates for new construction to help offset some of the costs of building to Step 4 and Step 5. A net-zero home can produce as much clean energy as it consumes and is built up to 80 per cent more energy efficient than a new home built to the minimum building code. 3 A net-zero ready home is designed the same way, but the renewable energy system, like solar panels, hasn't been installed yet.

A net-zero ready home is designed the same way, but the renewable energy system, like solar panels, hasn't been installed yet. FortisBC worked with a number of builders who reached higher levels of the BC Energy Step Code in homes across the province: A builder achieved a Step 5 home in Campbell River through a strategic building design and prioritizing insulation throughout the home. Another home in Campbell River achieved Step 4 with improved airtightness, insulation and a high-quality commercial-grade air barrier. Located in one of the colder regions in B.C., a home in Quesnel was built to Step 5 with thicker walls, more insulation and high-efficiency gas appliances. A home in Kimberly was built to Step 5 by incorporating a passive solar design with a gas boiler for in-floor radiant heating and hot water heating.

Through FortisBC's revamped New Home Program, builders and developers can access additional funding to support energy-efficiency early in the design and building process as well as increased rebates for achieving Steps 4 and 5 of the BC Energy Step Code.

Rebates have increased from $6,000 previously to $15,000 for achieving Step 4 and from $10,000 to $20,000 for achieving Step 5.

previously to for achieving Step 4 and from to for achieving Step 5. Builders can also receive funding to incorporate an integrated design process, which brings together all the stakeholders involved in the construction to collaborate on the design and specifications and ensure all the elements work together to optimize energy use in the building. This includes funding for a building science expert and a mechanical designer.

Builders can now also get support to measure for airtightness early in the build, in addition to existing funding to work with a Natural Resources Canada registered energy advisor.

The program continues to include rebates for individual energy-efficiency appliances and measures such as drain water heat recovery systems, connected thermostats and ENERGY STAR® appliances.

Rebates for the New Home Program are for new homes built on a permanent foundation, to a maximum of three stories. Homes can either be detached or semi-detached such as townhomes, duplexes, triplexes or row homes.

To maximize incentives and ensure their building qualifies, builders are encouraged to review the terms and conditions on the FortisBC website in the early planning stages.



