Build Tasty Fun into the Holidays with NEW Pop-Tarts® Frosted Gingerbread Flavour Toaster Pastries

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - 'Tis the season for gingerbread and this year, it's easier than ever to fill your home with the mouthwatering aroma and tantalizing taste of this holiday classic. For a limited time only, NEW Pop-Tarts® Frosted Gingerbread Flavour Toaster Pastries offer a quick and simple way to enjoy this seasonal treat, plus they provide the ultimate holiday hack for families wanting to skip the baking and dive straight into the fun part of building a gingerbread house. Bite into the holiday season by joining the #PopTartsHolidayHouse challenge, and be inspired by timely tips and an epic creation from @JennaRaeCakes.

Toasting Traditions with a Twist

Frosted Gingerbread Pop-Tarts provide the convenience that Canadians love with a festive twist. The pastry and filling are both gingerbread flavoured, and the sweet vanilla frosting is decked out with up to nine fun printed designs per box including reindeer, penguins, snowmen and Santa himself. Whether you choose to toast them or eat them straight from the package, these seasonal Pop-Tarts are bound to become this year's must-have festive treat.

This limited-edition offering also delivers the building blocks for holiday fun. Pop-Tarts provide a mess-free, ultra-easy way for families to assemble a holiday house, with no baking required. Plus, these Pop-Tarts come "dressed" for the job, adding seasonal style and designs to your holiday creation. Use them on their own or mix and match with any of the other favourite Pop-Tarts flavours, and accent with Pop-Tarts Bites, for a delicious holiday house like no other.

Pop-Tarts Art

For added inspiration, Pop-Tarts is partnering with twin sisters Jenna and Ashley, co-owners of Jenna Rae Cakes and Sweet Treats and judges on The Wall of Bakers on Food Network Canada. Wildly popular on Instagram for their gorgeous creations, the sisters have crafted the epic #PopTartsHolidayHouse, complete with their signature sweet spin. Check out their stunning creation as well as a helpful "How it's Made" video on their Instagram account – @JennaRaeCakes. The twins will also be conducting some live demos during TV appearances.

"We love to bake, but we are also moms to small children so we know how hectic the holidays – and every day – can be," says Jenna Rae Hutchinson. "Using Pop-Tarts to create a gingerbread house is a super easy, user-friendly hack that ensures you can enjoy this traditional activity with your little ones. Make sure to post a pic of your whimsical creations using #PopTartsHolidayHouse. We can't wait to see how creative Canadian families get with this challenge!"

Check out #PopTartsHolidayHouse on social media to see Jenna & Ashley's creation, and to share in the seasonal fun with a pic of your own.

Whether to Toast or Post…

"At this time of year, parents are on the hunt for family-friendly activities," adds Emma Eriksson, Vice President Marketing & Wellbeing, Kellogg Canada Inc. "Pop-Tarts Frosted Gingerbread Flavour Toaster Pastries are the ingenious secret seasonal ingredient for parents who want to focus on fun and raise the roof on holiday memories with those they love."

Whether you choose to enjoy them as a must-have holiday treat or use them to bring to life some delicious festive fun, Pop-Tarts Frosted Gingerbread Flavour Toaster Pastries are available now in boxes of 12 at retailers across Canada for a limited time.

