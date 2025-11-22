OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. On National Housing Day, we reaffirm our commitment to solving Canada's housing crisis by working with all levels of government to build more affordable housing, ensuring every Canadian has a place to call home.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada is stepping up with the recently launched Build Canada Homes, new federal agency with a mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. By leveraging public lands, deploying flexible financial tools, and acting as a catalyst for modern methods of construction, Build Canada Homes is driving a more productive and innovative homebuilding sector.

Today, Build Canada Homes released its Investment Policy Framework, marking a major step forward in how the Government of Canada invests in affordable housing. The framework outlines the agency's priorities, investment principles, and eligibility criteria--setting the foundation for a new, flexible, and outcome-driven approach to housing delivery--that will deliver on affordable housing in communities across the country.

Build Canada Homes is designed to be a solutions-focused partner, working with non-profits, Indigenous partners, private developers, and governments at all levels to accelerate housing construction, unlock projects and scale up innovative solutions.

Under the Investment Policy Framework, Build Canada Homes will prioritize projects that include the following features:

Ready to Build : Construction ready to begin within 12 months

: Construction ready to begin within 12 months Affordability : Depth and duration of affordability that meets local needs, supports community stability and creates capacity in non-profit housing

: Depth and duration of affordability that meets local needs, supports community stability and creates capacity in non-profit housing Innovation & Speed : Leverage modern construction methods like modular and factory-built housing to cut costs and speed up delivery

: Leverage modern construction methods like modular and factory-built housing to cut costs and speed up delivery Strong Partnership : Collaborative projects and bundled submissions for regional impact

: Collaborative projects and bundled submissions for regional impact Made in Canada: Use Canadian materials to strengthen supply chains and support local manufacturing

Interested proponents will soon be able to submit their proposals via the Build Canada Homes portal, launching in late November.

To mark National Housing Day, and the release of the Investment Policy Framework, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, will tour a co-operative housing development site in Coquitlam later today.

On National Housing Day, we recognize the work of advocates who have been unwavering in their push for more affordable homes across Canada. The release of the Investment Policy Framework is just the beginning. Build Canada Homes is inviting partners from across the country to work together on solutions that deliver more homes, faster. By combining generational investments in housing with innovation and collaboration, we can give life to projects that will enable thriving communities and make housing more affordable for Canadians.

Quotes:

"Build Canada Homes is a cornerstone of our national plan to build more homes, restore affordability, and reduce homelessness. We're removing barriers, streamlining approvals, and unlocking the tools communities need--land, infrastructure, and investment--to get homes built. Working in partnership with provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous partners, and the non-profit and private sector, we're delivering Canadian-made solutions that will make housing more accessible for every generation."

-- The Hon. Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The Investment Policy Framework reflects our commitment to investing wisely, partnering strategically, and delivering results. Build Canada Homes is focused on building the right homes, in the right places, for the people who need them most. By combining innovative financing with modern construction methods, we're accelerating delivery, unlocking stalled projects, and creating vibrant, inclusive communities across Canada."

--Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer, Build Canada Homes

Quick Facts:

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency with mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing across Canada. By leveraging public lands, deploying flexible financial tools, and acting as a catalyst for modern methods of construction, Build Canada Homes is driving a more productive and innovative homebuilding sector.

Working in partnership with non-profits, Indigenous partners, private developers, and all orders of government, Build Canada Homes is accelerating the delivery of housing Canadians need--faster, smarter, and more affordably.

Build Canada Homes' Investment Policy Framework sets out the guiding principles and priorities for how public capital will be deployed to achieve housing outcomes.

Interested proponents will soon be able to submit their proposals via the Build Canada Homes Portal. The portal will streamline the application process and provide resources and support to help proponents prepare informed and well-prepared submissions.

To mark National Housing Day the federal government announced the following projects: $76.3 million through the Co-operative Housing Development Program for the Hoy Creek Co-operative expansion project for 146 new rental homes located at 2901 Glen Drive in Coquitlam, British Columbia. $14.3 million through the Affordable Housing Fund to help build 54 affordable homes at the Shanghai Residence located at 232 King Street in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Over $32 million through the Affordable Housing Fund for the St. Marks Apartments project for 90 new rental homes located at 286 Major Mackenzie Drive East, Richmond Hill, Ontario. $2.6 million through the Affordable Housing Fund for the Dorval project for 20 new affordable homes located at 45 Dorval Street in Trois-Rivières, Québec. $3.4 million through the Affordable Housing Fund for the Railside Home project for 10 new affordable homes located at 15 Prince Avenue in Souris, Prince Edward Island.



Associated Links

