FREDERICTON, NB, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly.

Central to that plan is building – major infrastructure, more homes, and strong communities. To that end, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will increase the pace of homebuilding, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing.

The Government of Canada, through Build Canada Homes, and the Province of New Brunswick are partnering on a major affordable housing partnership to accelerate the delivery of up to 1,200 shovel‑ready affordable homes, with the potential to scale to 1,500.

Build Canada Homes intends to contribute up to $150 million to support these 1,200 homes, prioritizing projects that deliver deep affordability, use modern methods of construction (MMC), and leverage additional investment to maximize public value. Together, New Brunswick and Build Canada Homes will work to attract additional municipal, private, and philanthropic partners to expand towards the 1,500 homes target.

New Brunswick intends to contribute up to $150 million in combined capital and operating funding to support long‑term affordability, including funding for transitional and supportive housing.

At least half of all homes will serve lower-income Canadians, and a minimum of 160 homes will provide supportive and transitional housing. Affordability for supportive and rent-geared-to-income homes will be supported through long-term operating funding commitments for wrap-around services.

The current list of proposed projects demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting housing development in rural and smaller communities. Approximately 30 per cent of the homes, up to 450 will be in smaller and rural centres. Final project selection will be confirmed through the Joint Implementation Table.

The partnership will work with municipalities across New Brunswick to remove barriers to construction and support faster delivery. This includes measures such as reduced or waived development fees, expedited permitting processes, and temporary property tax relief, where available.

Modern methods of construction – including modular, prefabrication, and other offsite building techniques – will be prioritized to speed delivery, reduce costs, and strengthen Canadian supply chains, with a target of 40 per cent adoption across the portfolio.

Final funding decisions will be made by a Joint Implementation Table. Projects will be reviewed based on how well they meet the Build Canada Homes funding requirements and how they plan to use modern construction methods.

Quotes:

"This partnership between the Government of Canada and the Province of New Brunswick demonstrates what we can achieve when we work together to tackle the housing crisis head-on. By combining federal and provincial resources, we're not only accelerating the delivery of thousands of affordable homes, but we're also creating a community with schools, childcare, and supports that families need to thrive. This is a model for collaboration that will make life more affordable and strengthen communities across New Brunswick."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home. This agreement is about getting more homes built, faster, so New Brunswickers can find a place they can afford in the communities they love. By working with our federal and community partners, we're taking real action to tackle the housing crunch and make life more affordable for New Brunswickers."

-- Susan Holt, Premier of New Brunswick

"This agreement marks the single largest investment in affordable housing in New Brunswick's history. Our government is committed to transforming housing in this province and today that means ensuring an unprecedented number of New Brunswickers will have access to safe and affordable housing."

-- David Hickey, Minister responsible for The New Brunswick Housing Corporation, Province of New Brunswick

"This partnership between the Government of Canada and the Province of New Brunswick is a major step forward in improving housing affordability across the province. Through Build Canada Homes, Canada's government is focused on getting homes built faster, strengthening local communities, and ensuring families in New Brunswick and across Canada have a safe and affordable place to call home."

-- Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

"People across New Brunswick want the same thing, safe, affordable homes where families can build their lives. This partnership with the Province of New Brunswick is about turning that goal into real progress. Through Build Canada Homes, we're helping move projects from planning to construction and delivering the homes communities need faster. Together, we're building stronger communities and creating more housing opportunities for New Brunswickers."

-- Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions)

"Build Canada Homes was created to accelerate housing delivery through collaboration, innovation, and scale. By working with New Brunswick to bring shovel-ready projects forward, this partnership shows how public investment, modern methods of construction, and local leadership can come together to deliver affordable homes faster and build stronger communities."

-- Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer, Build Canada Homes

Quick facts

Up to $300 million in combined federal and provincial funding is proposed for the initial 1,200-unit portfolio, subject to required approvals.

The Government of New Brunswick intends to provide up to $60 million in capital funding and $90 million in operating funding to support long-term affordability over a 20-year period.

Build Canada Homes intends to contribute up to $150 million, including capital and repayable financing, to support deeply affordable and supportive housing.

At least 160 supportive and transitional housing homes are planned as part of the portfolio.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency dedicated to building and financing affordable housing at scale.

With an initial investment of $13 billion over five years, Build Canada Homes is leveraging public lands, modern construction methods, and public-private partnerships to double the pace of housing construction across Canada.

With this new partnership, Build Canada Homes has signed agreements totaling nearly 10,000 new units since launching in September.

On January 29, 2026, Sean Fraser, Canada's Minister of Justice and Attorney General and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), announced nearly $13 million for 28 projects to help builders, suppliers, and trades across Atlantic Canada adopt modern construction methods such as modular and prefabricated housing. These investments support the work of Build Canada Homes, which aims to increase housing supply and strengthen construction capacity in regions facing growing demand. opt modern construction methods, like modular and prefabricated building.

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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Adam Bowie, Director of Communications, New Brunswick Housing Corporation, 506-478-3798, Email: [email protected]