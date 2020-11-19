Buhler Industries Optimizes Operations

(TSX:BUI)

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - After further analysis of trends in agriculture and manufacturing, Buhler Industries is taking further steps to streamline North American operations. The factory in Morden, Manitoba, one of the original and most efficient Buhler Industries factories, will now be the primary source of Farm King production. This will optimize output at that facility while capitalizing on the fluctuations in the exchange rate. Product lines currently manufactured at the Buhler Industries facility in Willmar, MN will be relocated to the Morden factory during the winter and production in Willmar will cease in early 2021. The extensive network of Farm King dealers in Canada and the United States will not experience delays in delivery of wholegoods or service parts.

Buhler Industries is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and is a publicly traded Company on the TSX (TSX: BUI). The Company manufactures and distributes its product through several brand names including Versatile and Farm King. The Versatile line of equipment consists of tractors and tillage. Farm King supplies augers, mowers, bale carriers, snowblowers, compact implements, and tillage. The Company has manufacturing facilities and warehouses in both Canada and the United States.

