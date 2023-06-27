Buhler Industries Inc. Announces Voting Results for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022
27 Jun, 2023, 17:28 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI) ("Buhler Industries" or the "Company") ) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 26, 2023, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 22, 2023. A total of 97.16 percent of outstanding shares were voted. Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are set out in the following table:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes For
|
Grant Adolph
|
24,214,914
|
99.81 %
|
Ossama AbouZeid
|
24,218,491
|
99.83 %
|
Allan Stewart
|
24,215,712
|
99.82 %
|
Dmitry Udras
|
24,218,410
|
99.83 %
|
Adam Reid
|
24,215,714
|
99.82 %
|
Yury Ryazanov
|
24,214,912
|
99.81 %
|
Oleg Gorbunov
|
24,202,493
|
99.76 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Buhler Industries is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and is a publicly traded Company on the TSX (TSX: BUI). The Company manufactures and distributes its product through several brand names including Versatile and Farm King. The Versatile line of equipment consists of tractors and tillage. Farm King supplies augers, mowers, bale carriers, snowblowers and compact implements. The Company has manufacturing facilities and warehouses in both Canada and the United States.
For further information: Willy Janzen, Chief Financial Officer, Buhler Industries Inc., 1260 Clarence Avenue, Winnipeg, MB R3T 1T2, Email: [email protected], Telephone #: (204) 654-5718
