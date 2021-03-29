Buhler Industries Inc. Announces Election of Directors

(TSX:BUI)

WINNIPEG, MB, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Buhler Industries Inc. ("Buhler Industries" or the "Company") today announced that the nominees listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated February 25, 2021 were elected as directors of Buhler Industries. The detailed results of the vote of the election of directors of the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Buhler Industries on March 25, 2021 in Winnipeg are set out below.

On a vote conducted by ballot each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Buhler Industries:

Nominee Votes

For %

For Votes

Against %

Against Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Dmitry Udras 24,310,874 99.905% 21,908 0.090% 1,113 0.005% John Buhler 24,311,779 99.909% 21,908 0.090% 208 0.001% Allan Stewart 24,311,779 99.909% 21,908 0.090% 208 0.001% Oleg Gorbunov 24,310,957 99.906% 21,908 0.090% 1,030 0.004% Konstantin Babkin 24,310,874 99.905% 21,908 0.090% 1,113 0.005% Yury Ryazanov 24,310,874 99.905% 21,908 0.090% 1,113 0.005% Grant Adolphe 24,311,696 99.909% 21,908 0.090% 291 0.001%

Buhler Industries Inc.

Buhler Industries Inc. is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and is a publicly traded company on the TSX (TSX:BUI). The Company manufacturers and distributes its product under several brand names including Versatile and Farm King. The Versatile line of equipment includes 4WD and MFWD tractors and tillage, while Farm King supplies augers, bale carriers, snowblowers and compact implements. The Company has manufacturing facilities and warehouses in both Canada and the United States.

For further information: Willy Janzen, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (204) 654-5718, E-mail: [email protected]

