Buhler Industries Inc. Announces Collaboration with Origin Merchant Partners to Seek Long-Term Investment Partner

WINNIPEG, MB, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI), a leading agricultural equipment manufacturer under the renowned Versatile and Farm King brands, has engaged the services of Toronto-based Origin Merchant Partners to identify a long-term investment partner. This collaboration represents a significant step forward for the company as it seeks to bolster its position in the agricultural industry and continue its commitment to serving farmers and dealers with high quality farm equipment.

Through a series of successful initiatives, including the sale of underutilized assets earlier in the year, Buhler Industries has solidified its financial foundation by securing sufficient capital for current operational needs.

Buhler Industries has been an integral part of the agricultural landscape for nearly a century, with a legacy dating back almost 100 years. Serving as a cornerstone of the Canadian economy, the company takes pride in employing over 800 Canadians and making a significant impact in the Province of Manitoba, with manufacturing facilities in both Winnipeg and Morden.

The search for the right investment partner is driven by a commitment to preserving the legacy of the iconic Versatile and Farm King brands. As a company that deeply values its roots and heritage, Buhler Industries seeks a partner who understands and respects the historical significance of these brands, as well as their immense potential for future growth and innovation. The company plans to continue to be critical supplier to our valued network of dealers across North America.

About Buhler Industries

Buhler Industries Inc. (the "Company") is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and is a publicly traded Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BUI). The Company manufactures and distributes its product through the brand names Versatile and Farm King. The Versatile line of equipment consists of tractors and tillage. Farm King supplies augers, mowers, bale carriers, snowblowers, and compact implements. The Company has manufacturing facilities and warehouses in both Canada and the United States.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates to occur in the future, is forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "proposed" "planned" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current believe or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Such forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to the engagement of a financial advisor for a potential transaction with a long-term investment partner and the Company plans to continue to be a critical supplier to its valued network of dealers across North America. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, including the outcome (if any) of its announced initiative to seek a new partner (which outcome is uncertain and there are no guarantees that any transaction will result in connection with the same), since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, operational, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstance. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

For further information: Adam Reid, VP, Sales & Marketing, P: 204-661-8711, E: [email protected]