BUHLER INDUSTRIES APPOINTS NEW PRESIDENT

WINNIPEG, MB, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Grant Adolph, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Buhler Industries Inc. ("Buhler Industries or the Company"), the manufacturer of Versatile and Farm King brands of farm equipment, has announced on January 24, 2024 the appointment of Zafer Ozbalaban as President of Buhler Industries. Zafer comes from the Agricultural and Construction Machinery Industry. He received his Mechanical Engineering degree from Yildiz Technical University and also has his an M.B.A. Zafer started on the shop floor and gained his knowledge which helped him to work his way up to Senior positions. He serves as the Executive Board Member for Basak Traktor and is an Executive Board Member - R&D and Strategic Planning for ASKO Holding. In addition, Zafer serves as a Director on the Board of Buhler Industries. Zafer replaces Marat Nogerov as President who had been with the Company since 2018.

About Buhler Industries

Buhler Industries is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and is a publicly traded Company on the TSX (TSX: BUI). The Company manufactures and distributes its product through several brand names including Versatile and Farm King. The Versatile line of equipment consists of tractors and tillage. Farm King supplies augers, mowers, bale carriers, snowblowers, and compact implements. The Company has manufacturing facilities and warehouses in both Canada and the United States.

Complete financial statement: http://www.buhlerindustries.com/pages/investors.php

