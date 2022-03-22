QUÉBEC, March 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The government recognizes the vital contribution of community organizations, which provide services that complement and enhance those offered by the public system to clients who are often more vulnerable. Budget 2022–2023 provides for nearly $2.2 billion in additional investments over the next five years to strengthen their work, but also to implement measures that meet community needs.

$1 .1 billion to strengthen community action

Investments of $1.1 billion over five years will support the implementation of the 2022–2027 government action plan in the community action field, which will provide community organizations with an unprecedented increase in financial assistance. Some 5 000 community organizations in various fields will share approximately $1.8 billion in government funding in 2022–2023.

More than $888 million will be used to enhance and expand support for the overall mission of organizations, giving them the means to improve their services and strengthen their work by hiring staff and improving working conditions. Of this amount, $182 million will go to community organizations that combat sexual and domestic violence, such as shelters for women who are victims of violence.

The budget also provides for $187 million for specific measures, including $65 million to facilitate the socio–professional integration of youth aged 16 to 35 by increasing funding for youth employment centres.

$1 .1 billion to support communities

The government also wants to provide additional support for communities with specific needs, such as vulnerable people, women and families. In addition to the amounts recorded in the government action plan in the community action field, $1.1 billion is being provided to enhance support for various communities:

$170 million to promote gender equality and counter sexual and domestic violence, through the implementation of two government strategies;

$109 million to improve assistance and services for families and youth;

to improve assistance and services for families and youth; $285 million to continue support for Indigenous communities;

$386 million to maintain passenger transportation and supply services for communities.

"The government recognizes the contribution of community organizations, which are key pillars of Québec's social and economic vitality. We wish to give them the means to strengthen their actions to help more Quebecers. At the same time, we are making significant investments to enhance support for various communities and implement new government initiatives including the integrated government strategy to prevent and counteract sexual and domestic violence and rebuild trust."

Eric Girard, Québec's Minister of Finance

All the details on Budget 2022–2023: www.budget.finances.gouv.qc.ca/budget/2022-2023/index_en.asp.

