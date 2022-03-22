QUÉBEC, March 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The government is increasing its efforts relating to the environment and investing an additional $1 billion for the implementation plan of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, which will benefit from a total envelope of $7.6 billion over five years to fight climate change.

This amount will, in particular, serve to extend the Roulez vert program and support the climate plans of Montréal and the city of Québec.

Furthermore, Budget 2022–2023 provides for an additional investment of $357 million over five years to reclaim contaminated areas and rehabilitate land, stimulate the energy transition and support sustainable practices.

Supporting reclamation of contaminated areas and land rehabilitation

Decontaminating specific areas and strategic lands responds to both environmental and socio–economic issues. That is why the government wishes to continue to act for the good of the population and that of future generations by investing $61 million over six years with a view to:

implementing the action plan for the management of asbestos and asbestos mining residues;

enhancing assistance for contaminated land rehabilitation.

Stimulating energy transition

The government is also pursuing its gradual transition, which will foster the use of various renewable energies.

With its range of resources and competitively priced renewable electricity, Québec has everything it needs to develop important energy transition industries, such as green hydrogen and bioenergy, on its territory. As such, the government is investing $152 million over five years with a view to:

deploying the first green hydrogen and bioenergy strategy;

redesigning the tax credits for the production of biofuels and pyrolysis oil.

Supporting sustainable practices

Budget 2022–2023 also provides for $143 million over five years to support sustainable practices, which are central to the government's action. This investment will, in particular, help enhance the Sustainable Agriculture Plan, reduce air and noise pollution, improve waste water management, enhance Québec's resilience to disasters, and promote eco design and the reduction of residual materials.

Quotations:

"Fighting climate change is a priority for the government. As such, we are investing an additional $1 billion toward the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy and providing nearly $360 million to protect the environment and reduce GHGs."

Eric Girard, Québec's Minister of Finance

Related link:

All the details on Budget 2022–2023: www.budget.finances.gouv.qc.ca/budget/2022-2023/index_en.asp.

