Buddi Announces Loyalty Integration with springbig

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Clearleaf Inc, DBA " Buddi ", a Vancouver-based Canadian technology company specializing in e-commerce and interactive digital menu software solutions, today launched a loyalty integration with springbig , a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions.

Buddi and springbig have introduced a loyalty integration designed to build a deeper connection between retailers and customers. Available to consumers in Canada, this integration simplifies the loyalty program enrollment process by eliminating barriers to entry and allowing participants to sign up in-store or on the go. Consumers enrolled in a loyalty program can begin earning rewards points by purchasing products of their choice online and in-store. Retailers can also leverage the integration to provide customized incentives to loyal customers based on their shopping habits. Once consumers have accumulated points through the loyalty program, the integration streamlines the redemption process and provides a convenient experience for customers to enjoy the benefits they have earned.

"With shoppers having a plethora of stores to choose from, it is imperative for cannabis retailers to establish strong customer relationships and enable continuous communication channels to maximize customer lifetime value," said Ryan Lalonde, CEO of Buddi. "We are delighted to integrate springbig's loyalty suite directly into the Buddi platform, empowering retailers to effortlessly cultivate and sustain their customer base through loyalty programs and develop invaluable consumer insights."

springbig is the cannabis industry's leading marketing platform. The Florida-based company develops SaaS-based marketing solutions that increase retention, boost revenue and strengthen customer loyalty. Their suite of retail loyalty marketing tools has integrated numerous cannabis service providers, including Cova, Alleaves and COMBASE.

"We are proud to partner with Buddi to provide an exemplary consumer experience to consumers across Canada," said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. "Like in the U.S., the cannabis market in Canada is extremely competitive and consumers have a number of retailers available to them. With this integration, we believe retailers can strengthen their relationships with their consumers and build a stronger sense of community between customers and brands."

Buddi is committed to providing retailers with forward-thinking tech solutions that optimize operations and drive growth. To learn more about Buddi's latest integration efforts, please visit https://buddi.io/ .

About Buddi

Buddi is a Vancouver-based Canadian technology company specializing in software solutions for licensed cannabis retailers and producers. With a focus on the Canadian cannabis industry, Buddi offers a wide range of cutting-edge technologies designed to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth. These solutions include in-store interactive tablet menus, ordering kiosks, education systems, and e-commerce & delivery systems. Currently serving over 750 licensed stores across Canada, Buddi is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that empower clients to thrive in this dynamic market.

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers' and brands' customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig's reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

