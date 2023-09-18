MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Buddha Brands™, the visionary force behind Thirsty Buddha® Coconut Water and Sparkling Coconut Water, Thirsty Buddha® Soda, and Hungry Buddha® Bars, has taken a significant step forward in its mission to inspire people to live better. The company proudly announces a captivating brand refresh that not only underscores the remarkable range of products and flavours but also streamlines portfolio recognition across categories.

Buddha Brands unveils exciting brand refresh emphasizing flavours and streamlining portfolio recognition. (CNW Group/Buddha Brands)

From the outset, Buddha Brands has been driven by a profound commitment to offering plant-based beverages and snacks made with clean ingredients and low or no-added sugar. Rooted in this ethos, the brand refresh aims to visually narrate the company's story and make it easier for consumers to identify and connect with their favorite products. The enhanced packaging design embodies a bold and vibrant visual identity, consistently applied across the master brand and its sublines. This ensures that consumers can effortlessly spot their preferred Buddha Brands products, fostering an improved and delightful shopping experience.

"We believe in the power of taste and quality, and our brand refresh reflects our dedication to delivering products that are clean and also incredibly delicious," said Nora Collins, Marketing Director at Buddha Brands. "Our revamped packaging celebrates flavours and presents a unified look that resonates with consumers across our diverse range of products."

As part of the brand refresh celebration, Buddha Brands is excited to share the successful launch of a national contest that leaves participants buzzing with excitement. The contest, promoted both online and at retail locations, offers consumers the chance to extend their summer memories with an extraordinary opportunity to win a trip for two to Costa Rica.

Buddha Brands' brand refresh not only amplifies its commitment to taste, quality, and sustainability but also reinforces its role as a brand that thrives on creating mindful and purpose-driven choices.

To learn more about Buddha Brands and enter the contest please visit buddhabrands.ca .

About Buddha Brands™

Buddha Brands™ is Powered by Plants and Fueled by Purpose. Buddha Brands™ makes a range of natural, plant-based beverages and snacks including Thirsty Buddha® Coconut Water and Sparkling Coconut Water, Thirsty Buddha® Soda and Hungry Buddha® Bars. Visit buddhabrands.ca or follow Buddha Brands™ on Instagram and Facebook (@BuddhaBrandsCo) to learn more.

Contest Terms

No purchase necessary. Contest closes Oct 1, 2023. Skill testing question required. Prize value of $6,000. Contest open to legal residents of Canada who are at least twenty-one (21) years of age. Visit buddhabrands.ca/contest for official rules.

