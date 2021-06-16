Bucket List Destinations Across the Globe According to Matthew Keezer

Here are top five destinations that offer unforgettable experiences and should be on every traveler's bucket list, according to Matthew Keezer.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali has nearly every kind of natural beauty, from breathtaking beaches to enchanting temples. The island's scenery has lush mountainous areas with abundant greenery, spectacular pools, gorgeous waterfalls, iconic rice fields, flower parks, gushing holy rivers, and hidden canyons. Travelers can also experience exciting wildlife such as Komodo dragons and jungles sheltering elephants, orangutans, and tigers.

Cappadocia, Turkey

Many travelers describe Cappadocia as a surrealistic destination from another planet. Shaped by the hand of nature and extant since ancient times, Cappadocia is one of the world's most outstanding legacies. During their visit to Cappadocia, travelers can take a hot air balloon ride above the stunning "fairy chimneys" and enjoy spectacular views of the surrounding areas and geological formations. Matthew Keezer says that Cappadocia is one of the few tourist destinations in the world that travelers can enjoy both in the summer and winter.

New Orleans

It may seem surprising to find New Orleans on a bucket list, but Matthew Keezer believes that this lively city has a lot to offer. Known for its street music, festive vibe, and melting pot of French, African and American cultures New Orleans is well worth the trip. The city has stunning architecture, delicious cuisine, and excellent seafood, and it can also titillate the minds of those who enjoy a good horror tale.

Marrakesh, Morocco

Marrakesh, an ancient walled city, is home to lush gardens, mosques, and palaces. Also known as The Red City due to the vibrant color of the brick walls surrounding it, Marrakesh is famous for its Medina. The Medina is a labyrinth of cobblestoned streets lined with hammam bathhouses and veiled spice and cloth souks. Snake charmers, folk musicians, and street food stalls serve all kinds of food in the Jemaa el-Fna square at night.

The Maldives

The Maldives is a tropical nation in the Indian Ocean with more than 1,000 coral islands. It's home to some of the world's most luxurious hotel resorts, with white sandy beaches, underwater villas and restaurants, and bright blue waters. Matthew Keezer says that the Maldives is one of the few tourist destinations that offers something to every type of traveler. Those who seek excitement and adventure can swim with the sharks or enjoy water sports. Travelers who love experiencing different cultures can relish the cuisine and cherish the Maldivian culture with the locals.

SOURCE Shared Media

For further information: [email protected]