bubly Lovers Rejoice as Canada's No. 1 Sparkling Water Beverage Announces the First of Three New Limited-Time Flavours Expected in 2022

bubly together with four-time Grammy award-winning Canadian singer Michael Bublé, are giving fans the chance to sip even more flavours this year with two additional limited-time flavours launching in spring and summer.

"bubly Canada still can't get the name quite right. But, with the launch of three different flavours, I now have three more opportunities to show Canada that bubly should actually be spelled bublé," says Michael Bublé. "I'm calling on fellow Canadians to keep an eye out for the antics...I mean lengths that I will go to this year to change the name with the launch of the new flavours."

bubly continues to shake up the sparkling water category as the no. 1 sparkling beverage in Canadai with delicious flavours, and its upbeat and playful sense of humour; all while keeping it real by containing no calories, no sweeteners, and all smiles.

"As Canada's favourite sparkling water beverage, the outpouring of love and excitement for new bubly flavours has encouraged us to think big about how to reward our loyal fans," says Lourdes Seminario, Senior Director of Marketing for PepsiCo Canada. "We hear Canadians' requests for more flavours, so we're looking forward to providing a year full of more sips and smiles."

Each flavour of bubly sparkling water beverage features bright, bold packaging, unique smiles, and comes with its own witty greeting on the tab for maximum enjoyment and smiles. bubly sparkling water beverage is available in nine flavours: the newest addition, mangobubly, as well as peachbublyTM, pineapplebublyTM, blackberrybublyTM, cherrybublyTM, strawberrybublyTM, limebublyTM, grapefruitbublyTM, and orangebublyTM.

bubly fans can get a quick peek of the teaser ad on bubly social channels and can look out for the release of the hilarious new Bublé vs. bubly commercial in early February. Follow the conversation online @bublysparklingca with #Bublévsbubly and #crackasmile.

About PepsiCo Canada

PepsiCo Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company, employing over 11,000 Canadians and operating over 384 manufacturing and distribution facilities across the country. The company is organized into two business units: PepsiCo Beverages Canada and PepsiCo Foods Canada. PepsiCo Beverages Canada includes brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Tropicana and Aquafina. PepsiCo Foods Canada is comprised of Frito Lay Canada (which includes brands such as the Lay's, Doritos, and Tostitos brands) and Quaker (which includes brands such as Quaker Chewy, Life, and Harvest Crunch). PepsiCo Canada, in turn, is part of the global PepsiCo, Inc., family. For more information, visit www.pepsico.ca.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

____________________________ i Nielsen All Channel $shr by brand PE March 20, 2021

SOURCE PepsiCo Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Demi Beaumier/Natasha Albione, PRAXIS, [email protected]/[email protected]