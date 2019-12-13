BTV Launches New TV Show - Luxury Rides

VANCOUVER, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - BTV - Business Television is excited to announce the launch of its new show, Luxury Rides premiering on BNN Bloomberg national TV Sat. Dec. 14 & Sun. Dec. 15, 2019.

Driving the Dream!

Ride along with Luxury Rides Hosts, Brian Chow and Jake Thoen as they travel to Las Vegas on a road trip to the Valley of Fire in one of Ferrari's top sellers, the Ferrari California T. The team also checks out Hyundai's luxury brand, the Genesis G90 whose lead designer served as Chief Designer at Lamborghini and Bentley; followed by a ferry ride to the luxurious Villa Eyrie Resort in Acura's NSX, the first supercar powered by a Sport Hybrid Super Handling All-Wheel DriveTM, 573-hp. Included in the journey, is track training from one of Canada's most awarded race car drivers, Parker Thompson, plus a stop at Coachwerks Restoration to check out world class refurbishments and classic cars.

View Full Episode Here

"The entire BTV team is pretty excited about Luxury Rides," stated CEO, and Executive Producer, Taylor Thoen, "We've been producing TV shows for over 20 years, and this fresh new series is fun, entertaining and serves a new genre for us."

About Luxury Rides

Join Brian Chow and Jake Thoen as they discover, drive and dare to compare the latest exotic rides on the planet while traveling the globe. Beyond features and benefits, these two car enthusiasts share exclusive car insight, giving viewers a first-hand look close enough to make foreign and domestic car lovers envious.

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring investment opportunities to everyday people. www.b-tv.com

LUXURY RIDES BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN Bloomberg – Saturday Dec. 14 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Dec. 15 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu – Saturday Dec. 14 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Dec. 15 @ 4:30pm EST

VISIT Luxury Rides: www.luxuryridestv.com

