BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS IS COMING TO TORONTO

The highly successful and long-awaited BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS in Toronto store will be the first of its kind in Canada and is expected to garner much success amongst the K-pop community. This spectacular store will carry various merchandise in multiple themes within one store, including IN THE SOOP, PERMISSION TO DANCE, BUTTER, and many more. With numerous interactive elements, customers can expect a fantastic experience at the new BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS in Toronto store.

The new store will carry various merchandise from stationery, apparel, homeware, and fashion items. Due to the high demand for merchandise, these products will be sold until supplies last and have limited restock once sold out.

BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS in Toronto have teamed up to bring exceptional products inspired by BTS albums to Canada for an immersive in-store experience equipped with new interactive elements. The 2500 sqft store will be located at one of Canada's leading shopping malls, Toronto Eaton Centre. Conveniently situated in the downtown core of Toronto, The Eaton Centre is the largest and busiest mall in Ontario. It is in close proximity to the CN Tower and tourist destinations, attracting countless high-profile brands and shoppers alike.

Following the anticipation of the BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS, store hours have been extended two hours before and after traditional mall hours on opening day. As well as an additional hour following the launch day weekend, allowing for heightened accommodations for customers to shop and experience the new store. Shoppers can expect an exclusive Toronto giveaway and promotional incentives on launch day to welcome them to the new store!

There is so much excitement and anticipation with the BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS coming to Toronto! The store is set to open in late August 2022.

About BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS

BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS is run by HYBE, Previous SPACE OF BTS pop-up stores have been a global success with multiple store locations in Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Gwangju. Resulting in long-line ups and high levels of returning customers excited for exclusive BTS merchandise.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in a span of a year and just over a month, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS were nominated two years in a row for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd and 64th GRAMMY Awards and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.

SOURCE Sukoshi Mart

For further information: please contact our media team at: [email protected]