BTQ Technologies Announces the Award of Academic Grants from Mitacs

BTQ Technologies is eligible to receive up to in awards from the Mitacs Accelerate program. These grants will help deepen BTQ's IP portfolio and accelerate commercialization. Project Collaboration: The Mitacs Accelerate project, supervised by Prof. Guang Gong at the University of Waterloo , focuses on efficient zero-knowledge proof-based post-quantum digital signature schemes and aims to investigate the efficiency and commercial implementation of Preon.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce the receipt of a major funding award that will complement the company's existing IP portfolio in the post-quantum space. BTQ plans to continue pursuing additional research and development grants and collaborations to expand its presence in Canada's vibrant quantum and cybersecurity ecosystems.

In May 2024, BTQ received approval for its Mitacs Accelerate project titled "Enabling Efficient Zero-Knowledge Proofs-Based Post-Quantum Digital Signature Schemes." The project, supervised by Prof. Guang Gong from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Waterloo, is set to continue until July 2026.

With the rapid development of quantum computers, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has issued a National Security Memorandum to ensure the timely and equitable transition of cryptographic systems to quantum-resistant cryptography by 2035. This initiative urges the direct implementation of post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) algorithms in all layers of protection mechanisms for new digital systems. The goal of this project, jointly led by BTQ and the University of Waterloo, is to investigate the efficiency and commercial implementation of Preon , one of the candidates in NIST's Additional Digital Signature Schemes Round 1 for the PQC Standardization Process, submitted by BTQ in July of last year.

Guang Gong, the project lead, Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University Research Chair, and IEEE Fellow, commented on the collaboration: "I am very glad to receive this Mitacs grant with our industrial partner HH-BTQ. The project aims to investigate the efficiency and implementation of Preon (submitted to NIST 2023), a post-quantum digital signature scheme based on the Aurora zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (zkSNARK) proof system and the AES circuit for optimized signing and verification processes. This collaborative environment will provide graduate students and post-doctoral fellows with rich research experiences and in-depth exposure to cutting-edge industrial research and development."

About Mitacs

Mitacs empowers Canadian innovation through effective partnerships that deliver solutions to the world's most pressing problems. By driving economic growth and productivity, Mitacs creates meaningful change to improve the quality of life for all Canadians. Founded in 1999, Mitacs has grown beyond its origins in mathematics. Today, the organization supports a range of disciplines, from STEM to social innovation. With close to 400 employees and offices in Ottawa, Montréal, Toronto, and Vancouver Mitacs is an integral part of Canada's innovation ecosystem.

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

