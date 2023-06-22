BTQ Technologies Announces Inclusion Into The Quantum Energy Initiative (QEI)

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

BTQ joins leading quantum technology companies and research labs like Microsoft Azure Quantum and the Centre for Quantum Technologies (CQT) in the Quantum Energy Initiative.

The Quantum Energy Initiative seeks to develop energetic quantum advantage and build quantum technologies in a sustainable and responsible manner.

BTQ declares its commitment to leveraging software and hardware to create innovative solutions and reaffirms its awareness of energy efficiency issues.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "BTQ") (NEO: BTQ), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission critical networks, is pleased to announce its acceptance into the Quantum Energy Initiative, a community of quantum technologies companies and research organizations worldwide.

The deployment of quantum technologies requires responsible consideration of their potential energy savings and environmental footprint. Although reduced energy consumption has been observed in various NISQ processors around the world, the physical mechanisms behind these observations are not well understood. To optimize the efficiency of quantum technologies, it is necessary to articulate fundamental research and engineering within an interdisciplinary research line. With the Quantum Energy Initiative, BTQ aims to contribute towards a number of goals including defining energy-based metrics for quantum technologies, deriving fundamental bounds for energy consumption, using energetic efficiencies as optimization tools, understanding the impact of hardware and software on energy consumption, and defining the conditions of an energetic advantage of quantum nature. The initiative seeks to foster interdisciplinary research by setting up new collaborations and research programs across research labs and industry players in quantum and enabling technologies.

About The Quantum Energy Initiative (QEI)

The QEI community is a dedicated group of experts from diverse backgrounds, including fundamental quantum physics, technology, hardware, software, research, and industry. The community's primary objective is to address the physical resource cost of emerging quantum technologies in a rigorous and scientific manner. Ethically, the QEI aims to promote responsible innovation practices by raising awareness of the physical resource cost of quantum technologies. Scientifically, the QEI seeks to establish an interdisciplinary line of research between different communities working on fundamental quantum research and enabling technologies. QEI encompasses a wide range of research fields, including quantum control, quantum thermodynamics, quantum algorithmics, quantum error correction, cryogeny, control electronics, qubits design, lasers, systems designs, algorithms, and software development tools design, among other fields.

"We are happy to welcome BTQ as an industry partner to the Quantum Energy Initiative," said Olivier Ezratty, a cofounder of the Quantum Energy Initiative. "As quantum technologies drive strong expectations from governments and industries, we believe that they must be deployed responsibly within contained environmental footprints. This mandates quantitative studies of these footprints and their optimization, as the only route to potential energy savings. Therefore, we are delighted that companies like BTQ take seriously into account the energetic footprint of emerging quantum technologies"

BTQ is pleased to participate in the buildup of this important community by joining a list of prestigious partner organizations such as Microsoft Azure Quantum, Quandela, Alice&Bob, C12, ParityQC, aQuantum, Qnami, OVHcloud, and Centre for Quantum Technologies (CQT, Singapore). Gavin Brennen from BTQ, will also be one of the speakers at QEI 2023 , the first inaugural workshop of the Quantum Energy Initiative that will take place in Singapore during November 20 - 24.

"We take pride in supporting the Quantum Energy Initiative," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ. "BTQ is committed to leveraging software and hardware to create innovative solutions that go beyond traditional post-quantum cryptography, and our support for the initiative stems from our awareness of energy efficiency issues and our desire to collaborate with other actors and contribute our expertise."

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

