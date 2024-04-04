BTL Unveils the Future of Double Chin Treatments: Available at TMB Cosmetic Surgery in Canada

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - BTL, A pioneer in the medical aesthetics industry, is thrilled to launch a revolutionary double chin treatment: EMFACE® submentum applicators; a new innovation poised to finally address the challenges of treating the double chin area.

EMFACE Submentum is the only non-invasive solution to target every layer from muscle to skin to reduce your double chin. The treatment is completely non-invasive, and there is no downtime post-procedure. (CNW Group/BTL Aesthetics) TMB Cosmetic Surgery Logo (CNW Group/BTL Aesthetics)

BTL's technological advancements are long-established, and this addition to the EMFACE® platform represents a new flagship treatment. Harnessing the power of patented Synchronized RF+ and HIFES® technology for facial muscle toning and double chin fat reduction, the EMFACE® stands as the most innovative non-invasive procedure in the industry.

TMB Cosmetic Surgery (TMB), a leading clinic with offices in Toronto, ON and Manhattan, NY, is the first clinic in Canada to offer EMFACE® double chin treatments. Dr. Trevor Born, founder of TMB, is one of North America's leading Plastic Surgeons and has garnered a reputation for his high-tech, meticulous, and skilled approach to cosmetic treatments globally. Dr. Born is known for bringing cutting-edge solutions to his patients, making the double chin treatment with EMFACE® a natural addition to his offerings.

"Increasingly, my clients are seeking state-of-the-art treatments that provide real results with limited downtime," says Dr. Born. "Being able to offer this new option with EMFACE®, which addresses all causes of double chin concerns like never before, is going to be a game changer."

Designed to prioritize patient comfort and ease, the EMFACE® submentum applicators offer a needle-free and bruise-free solution with zero recovery time required. It is the only non-invasive procedure that targets not only the dermal and subdermal layers of the skin; excess fat is also reduced for better contour while it tones and strengthens the supporting muscles. Addressing skin, fat and now, for the first time, muscle, leads to a firmer and more enhanced appearance of the chin area.

For more information about the double chin treatment with EMFACE®, please visit https://btlaesthetics.com/en_ca/

To book a treatment with Dr. Born, please visit TMB Cosmetic Surgery at http://www.tmbcosmeticsurgery.com/

About BTL:

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's leading medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers. With over 4,000 employees in over 80 countries, BTL offers advanced non-invasive solutions for body-shaping, facial aging, and other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EMSCULPT®, EMSELLA®, EMTONE®, EXION™, and Core to Floor®, as well as their proprietary HIFEM® and HIFES®. Please visit https://btlaesthetics.com/en_ca/ for additional information.

About TMB:

With two locations in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York City, and Toronto, Canada, TMB is the premiere destination for luxury aesthetic beauty treatments and cosmetic surgery. The TMB team provides state-of-the-art procedures in an upscale, luxurious setting, giving patients natural-looking results that leave them physically—and emotionally—transformed. Founder Trevor M. Born, MD, is one of North America's leading Plastic Surgeons, and has earned a well-deserved reputation as a progressive, meticulous, and world-class surgeon.

Follow Dr. Born on Instagram at @trevorbornmd and @tmbcosmeticsurgery.

