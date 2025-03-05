BTL's EMFACE Surpasses 1 Million Treatments, Becoming the Fastest-Growing Non-Invasive Facial Lifting Procedure

PRAGUE, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- EMFACE, the revolutionary non-invasive facial treatment, has reached an extraordinary milestone—becoming the fastest procedure of its kind to surpass 1 million treatments worldwide in just under two years. This achievement cements EMFACE as the leading non-invasive facial procedure uniquely designed to treat both the skin and underlying muscles for a more youthful, lifted appearance.

Before and after EMFACE: After 4th treatment, courtesy of: Joel L. Cohen, M.D.

Developed by BTL, a global leader in medical technology, EMFACE transformed the industry in 2022 as the first operator-independent procedure to non-invasively target facial muscles while simultaneously improving skin quality.

"The ability to stimulate elevator muscles allows us to lift facial features from within—something that was never possible before with injectables or traditional energy-based devices," said Dr. Yael Halaas, a facial plastic surgeon from NYC, USA.

With no needles, downtime, or discomfort, EMFACE has gained widespread recognition among both medical professionals and patients, driving its rapid adoption across the globe.

Innovation at the Forefront of Success

Over the past year, EMFACE has expanded its capabilities with the introduction of specialized submental and under-eye applicators, making the treatment even more versatile. The latest eye applicators received overwhelmingly positive feedback from attending medical experts upon their launch at the IMCAS World Conference in Paris in January 2025.

"EMFACE isn't just a procedure—it's a facial multiplatform that allows us to treat different areas based on each patient's unique needs. It's a game-changer for anyone looking for natural-looking facial rejuvenation," added Dr. Kyungkook Hong, a board-certified dermatologist from Seoul, Korea.

Global Expansion and Industry Impact

EMFACE continues to gain momentum, with more practitioners integrating it into their treatment offerings. Its ability to complement injectables makes it a key component of comprehensive facial rejuvenation plans, providing patients with non-invasive solution for enhanced results.

"Reaching 1 million treatments in just two years is a testament to EMFACE's groundbreaking technology and the value it brings to medical professionals," said Tomas Schwarz, CEO of BTL. "We remain committed to expanding this platform and further advancing non-invasive facial treatments in the years ahead."

For more information about EMFACE and its revolutionary technology, visit www.emface.com.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's leading medical equipment manufacturers. With 500+ engineers and 3,000+ employees in over 80 countries, BTL offers advanced non-invasive solutions for body-shaping, skin-tightening, and other medical aesthetic treatments, including intimate health and mental wellness. Among other brands, BTL's products include EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EXION™, EMSELLA®, EXOMIND™ as well as their proprietary HIFEM®, HIFES™ and EXOTMS™ procedures. Please visit www.btlaesthetics.com for additional information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631743/BTL_EMFACE.jpg

SOURCE BTL

[email protected]