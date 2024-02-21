BTI Brand Innovations Inc., Launches VOICE Grant Program, an Equity-Driven Program for Underrepresented Entrepreneurs

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - BTI Brand Innovations Inc. (BTI) is a marketing and sales agency that believes in giving forward by sharing our time, expertise, and heart towards championing causes that impact a better future. One such initiative is the VOICE Grant Program, which ensures that the voices of underrepresented entrepreneurs are heard to make a difference in the community. This program is a part of BTI Brand Innovations' commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

The path of entrepreneurship can be a challenging one and even more difficult for people from minority and underrepresented groups who don't get the same opportunities as their mainstream counterparts. To provide a level playing field in the entrepreneurial world, BTI has created a funding and support program called VOICE Grant Program for entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups, such as but not limited to BIPOC, youth, women, 2SLGBTQI+, persons with disabilities, minority cultural groups, etc., so that they have the resources and opportunities to succeed in their industry.

"From my experience, I have seen that despite having disproportionate opportunities, underrepresented founders have outperformed their counterparts because of the challenges they have overcome and their lived experiences," says BTI Chief Creative Officer Parveen Dhupar. "I believe supporting these entrepreneurs is the key to igniting change and driving innovation in the community."

The Grant Program provides services, funding, tools, mentorship, and strategic and tactical execution support so entrepreneurs can build and scale their businesses without limitations. The program is designed to be flexible to meet business owners where they are and finance up to $25,000 worth of marketing strategy and branding expenses for up to 10 applicants every year.

https://btibrandinnovations.com/voice-grant-program/

About BTI Brand Innovations Inc.

BTI Brand Innovations Inc. is a full-service, integrated marketing and sales agency helping clients build brands for over 25 years. Based in Mississauga, Ontario, BTI offers a range of strategy, branding, digital marketing and sales services to client partners in food and beverage, healthcare, technology, professional services and many more industries. With a focus on strategy-driven design and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, BTI has built a reputation for developing innovative and effective solutions that help clients achieve their business goals. For more information, visit https://btibrandinnovations.com/voice-grant-program/

