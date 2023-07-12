BTI Brand Innovations Inc., Expands Service Offerings With The Launch of Their New Sales Solutions Department

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - BTI Brand Innovations Inc. (BTI), a creative and marketing agency with 25+ years of experience creating memorable experiences for brands, announced their expansion to include bespoke sales and retail solutions.This new service offering will help current and future client partners improve their sales performance and achieve measurable bottom line results.

BTI's Sales Solutions have already generated momentum in the cannabis category. BTI piloted this program with client partner Redecan in October 2020, with the addition of retail brand ambassadors and a dedicated national sales team to complement their full calendar of marketing and communications initiatives.

Redecan's growth was exponential, leading to a corporate acquisition by HEXO, a testament to the strength of the brand built by the BTI Marketing and Sales teams. Post acquisition, HEXO saw the value of BTI handling not just all the marketing for Redecan but also the sales representation. Seeing the results firsthand, HEXO invited BTI in January of 2022 to respond to an RFP for sales representation for all their brands and was later awarded the contract. The HEXO national sales team became the largest cannabis sales team in Canada, propelling the Redecan brand to the category leader across the country in pre-rolls and the top 5 in capsules and oils.

A proven player in the sales and retail solutions space, HEXO and BTI's partnership led to category dominance. In one quarter alone, the sales team had almost 2,000 budtenders signing up for their learning management system, ran over 500 product knowledge sessions and increased point of distribution sales to over 80,000 units.

"The goal of this expansion is simple," says Parveen Dhupar, Chief Creative Officer at BTI, "to provide solutions that help brands own the last three feet of the customer journey."

The new sales and retail solutions program will include a range of services, including sales intelligence, dedicated and consortium sales teams, assisted sales programs, training tools, roadshows and event production, merchandising and shopper marketing. The department will operate in tandem with BTI's already established and respected marketing and creative department.

With plans to expand into other consumer packaged goods categories, BTI is confident that this service offering will provide brands with a full circle moment, where sales, marketing and creative operate in unison.

About BTI Brand Innovations Inc.

BTI Brand innovations Inc. is a full-service creative marketing and sales agency that has been helping clients build brands for over 25 years. Based in Mississauga, Ontario, BTI offers a range of strategy, branding, digital marketing and sales services to client partners in industries such as food and beverage, healthcare and professional services. With a focus on strategy-driven design and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, BTI has built a reputation for developing innovative and effective solutions that help clients achieve their business goals. For more information, visit https://btibrandinnovations.com/.

SOURCE BTI Brand Innovations

For further information: For more information about BTI Brand Innovations, or to arrange an interview, please contact Brittany Zies, [email protected]