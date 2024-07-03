BTI Brand Innovations: 25 Years of Leading with Purpose and Innovation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - This year marks a pivotal milestone for BTI Brand Innovations as it celebrates 25 years of success. BTI has stood as a symbol of creativity and strategic brilliance, empowering numerous client partners to achieve their business objectives with innovative marketing solutions.

Parveen Dhupar, BTI's founder and Chief Creative Officer, has seamlessly integrated his personal values with his professional ethos. His belief in starting each day with positivity and staying present is reflected in BTI's approach to business and community engagement. This vision drives BTI to sustain its legacy of excellence while pioneering innovation and purpose-driven branding to reach new heights.

"As we mark this significant milestone, we are also casting our gaze forward," remarks Parveen. "It's an exciting time for BTI as we pursue new strategic initiatives. We bring extensive learning and expertise to share with our client partners, focusing on both reflection and forward vision. Over the next five years, BTI will advance our DEIB initiatives, leverage AI in marketing, support community initiatives, and integrate sustainable practices. Our commitment is not just to grow, but to grow purposefully, aligning with our core values and the evolving needs of our clients."

Since its inception, BTI Brand Innovations has been committed to connecting brands with their audiences meaningfully. It has excelled in catering to the distinct needs of three primary client groups: medium to large-sized enterprises, startups and scale-ups, and non-profits and charities. This commitment has led to measurable success across various industries and client needs.

BTI is dedicated to contributing positively by promoting meaningful causes that shape a better tomorrow. Whether they are engaging in local communities, mentoring entrepreneurs, assisting scale-ups, collaborating with non-profit organizations, or supporting socially responsible initiatives, BTI is committed to making a difference. BTI's efforts aim to influence future outcomes through their generous investment of time, expertise, and compassion. One of BTI's initiatives, the VOICE Grant program , underscores their commitment to supporting underserved entrepreneurs facing greater challenges compared to their mainstream counterparts. Another significant endeavour, BTI COLOURS , embodies the agency's pledge to champion DEIB causes that help build a brighter future.

About BTI Brand Innovations BTI Brand Innovations Inc. is a full-service creative marketing and sales agency that has been helping clients build brands for over 25 years. Based in Mississauga, Ontario, BTI offers a range of strategy, branding, digital marketing, and sales services to client partners in industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, and professional services. With a focus on strategy-driven design and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, BTI has built a reputation for developing innovative and effective solutions that help clients achieve their business goals. For more information, visit BTI's website .

