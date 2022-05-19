MONTRÉAL, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces its Annual General Meeting of unitholders

(the "Meeting" or "AGM") on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022.

MEETING DETAILS

BTB is pleased to welcome you in person, to its 2022 AGM. Please note the following details below pertaining to the Meeting.

DATE: Tuesday, June 14th, 2022 TIME: 11 a.m., EST LOCATION: Mount-Royal Club, Princess Patricia room 1175 Sherbrooke St. West Montreal, Québec DRESS CODE The Mount Royal Club is located in an elegant, historic building. The Club asks that all guests dress accordingly, as inappropriate attire will result in refusal of entry. A suit or a blazer, along with a collared shirt and tailored trousers, is required for gentlemen; and a tie is recommended, but not compulsory. Ladies are required to dress to a comparable standard. Smart dress denim trousers are permitted, but holes, rips, and frays are not tolerated. PRESENTATION: A presentation will also be uploaded on BTB's website following the adjournment of the Meeting https://www.btbreit.com/investor-relations-2/annual-meeting-presentations/



Should you not be able to attend and wish to submit questions prior to the meeting, please do so by sending your questions by email directly to Ms. Stéphanie Léonard ([email protected]) at the latest on June 13th, 2022.

ABOUT BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in eastern and western Canada and owns 73 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.7M square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.183B.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%. For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

For further information: Stéphanie Léonard, Director of Communications, 514-286-0188 x256, [email protected]