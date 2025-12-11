MONTRÉAL, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announced today that the monthly cash distribution for the month of December 2025 is $0.025 per unit, representing $0.30 per unit on an annualized basis. The cash distribution will be paid on January 15th, 2026, to unitholders of record on December 31st, 2025.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 72 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.0 million square feet.

