MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces the appointment of Mathieu Bolté as Executive Vice-President, Chief Operating and Financial Officer.

On February 24, 2023, BTB's Board of Trustees unanimously accepted this appointment, effective March 1, 2023.

Since May 2020, Mr. Bolté has assumed the functions and responsibilities of Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of BTB. In addition to actively participating in the acquisition and disposition process of the REIT, Mr. Bolté ensures the integration of all the properties, directs their (re)financing and coordinates a competent and well-established financial team. It only makes sense to see him get such a promotion. This new appointment solidifies the organizational structure of BTB while opening the door to new fields of action.

"On behalf of each of the Board members, we congratulate Mathieu on this appointment and wish him the best of success in this new challenge. We have confidence in his skills and leadership, which can only be beneficial to our organization" concludes Jocelyn Proteau, Chairman of the Board.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 74 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.0 million square feet.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

